Fulham vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds: Reds may suffer another setback

Where to watch Fulham v Liverpool

You can watch Fulham vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday, April 21, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Fulham or draw double chance

1pt 6-4 Coral

Fulham v Liverpool odds

Fulham 9-2

Liverpool 1-2

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Fulham v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool’s treble quest is over following Thursday’s Europa League exit to Atalanta and their hopes of a double may be hanging by a thread if they fail to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Reds sit third in the Premier League and, while within hailing distance of Manchester City and Arsenal, are playing catch-up after last weekend's 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

That followed a 2-2 draw away at Manchester United and the Reds' recent performances must be of real concern to their army of supporters.

Prior to dropping points at Old Trafford, Liverpool needed a 76th-minute wonder-strike from Alexis Mac Allister on their way to a 3-1 win over rock-bottom Sheffield United at Anfield and before that they were forced to come from behind in a 2-1 victory at home to Brighton.

Throw in a 3-0 first-leg defeat in the Europa League quarter-final to Atalanta and all is not well with Liverpool, who are struggling to give manager Jurgen Klopp the send-off he deserves.

The damage was done in that opening leg, as they were 1-0 winners at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Thursday, although having only two shots in the second half when chasing the tie was hugely disappointing.

Given those patchy recent performances, Liverpool are worth opposing at Fulham, who have excelled at home this season by winning nine of their 16 league games at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have recorded 5-0 successes over Nottingham Forest and West Ham at their capital base this season, also defeating Brighton and Tottenham 3-0 and edging past title contenders Arsenal 2-1.

Those results show their capabilities and Liverpool will know all too well what Fulham are about, having needed two goals after the 87th-minute mark to claim a 4-3 victory at Anfield earlier in the season.

These clubs also met in the EFL Cup semi-finals, with Liverpool winning 2-1 at home but being held to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, and the Reds have failed to win on their last three trips to Fulham.

Marco Silva’s men, fresh from last weekend’s 2-0 success at West Ham, are more than capable of frustrating Liverpool and putting another dent in their title aspirations.

Key stat

Nine of Fulham's 12 league wins have come at Craven Cottage this season.

Fulham v Liverpool team news

Fulham

Marco Silva has no fresh injury concerns and could name the same side who defeated West Ham last weekend.

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his first Premier League start in more than a month with Conor Bradley injured. Joe Gomez may return but Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak are long-term absentees.

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Subs: Decordova-Reid, Wilson, Reed, Broja, Diop, Cairney, Jimenez, Traore

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gakpo, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Tsimikas, Quansah, Gravenberch, Jota, Danns

Inside info

Fulham

Star man Joao Palhinha

Top scorer Rodrigo Muniz

Penalty taker Willian

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Wataru Endo

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Fulham v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Fulham or draw double chance

Liverpool have failed to win three of their last four matches and Craven Cottage has been a fortress for Fulham this season

Joao Palhinha to be shown a card

The 28-year-old has committed 44 fouls in 32 appearances for Fulham this season, resulting in 11 yellow cards, eight of which came in 16 starts at Craven Cottage

Over 9.5 corners

The Cottagers’ last four league matches have featured corner totals of 11, 17, 11 and 17 while only Manchester City have had more corners than Liverpool in the Premier League this season

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

