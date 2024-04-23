Everton vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds: Cagey contest on the cards at Goodison

Paddy Power are offering new customers 40-1 on Liverpool to beat Everton in the Premier League.

You can grab that offer here. We’ve included instructions on how to take advantage of this offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool

You can watch Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 8pm on Wednesday, April 24, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win 1-0

1pt 17-2 bet365

Liverpool to win 2-0

1pt 15-2 bet365

Paddy Power are offering new customers 40-1 on Liverpool to beat Everton in the Premier League.

Everton vs Liverpool odds

Everton 13-2

Liverpool 2-5

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton vs Liverpool predictions

Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool are engaged in key battles at the top and bottom of the Premier League and the tension should be clear to see in Wednesday's derby clash at Goodison Park.

Hosts Everton breathed life into their Premier League survival mission on Sunday, winning 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, but they are not out of the woods yet and cannot afford to be complacent.

As for the Reds, they have been keeping pace with Arsenal at the summit and while Manchester City will have two games in hand by the time they play on Thursday, Liverpool will be determined to keep the pressure on.

Both teams go into this game following wins - Liverpool eased to a 3-1 success over Fulham while Everton beat Forest on Sunday but, as the old adage goes, the formbook goes out the window for this kind of match.

It is fair to say Merseyside derbies often deliver less than they promise, and only one of the last six meetings between these sides has featuring more than two goals.

The corresponding fixture last season finished 0-0 at Goodison Park and goals could again be at a premium.

But Liverpool look back on track after a wobble, having won back-to-back games against Atalanta and Fulham.

It was a polished performance at Craven Cottage as Liverpool found their shooting boots again, despite fielding a second-string side.

And the likely returns of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai to the starting line-up should help Liverpool build on a record of nine wins in 16 away games in the Premier League this term.

Everton know how to keep things tight under Sean Dyche - their tally of ten league clean sheets is bettered only by Arsenal - and they can limit the damage against their Merseyside rivals.

But the Toffees have scored just 18 league goals at home this season - only Burnley have a lower tally - and Liverpool may need to score only one or two to secure maximum points.

That should not be an issue for the determined Reds, who have scored in every Premier League away fixture this season and are getting closer to having their full squad available for selection.

A bet on a Liverpool win and under 2.5 goals - which has clicked in four of the last six Merseyside derbies - is appealing.

But to squeeze more value out of the match, it could pay to split stakes between narrow 1-0 and 2-0 successes for the title-chasing visitors.

Key stat

Three of the last four Merseyside derbies have finished 2-0 to Liverpool.

Everton vs Liverpool team news

Everton

Beto was stretchered off after a clash of heads against Nottingham Forest and is set to miss out along with Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Dobbin.

Liverpool

Liverpool's injury woes are easing but they are still without Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Conor Bradley and Thiago Alcantara. Diogo Jota will also miss out with a hip injury.

Probable teams

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkwoski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Keane, Danjuma, Virginia, Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Garner.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, MacAllister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Gomez, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Quansah.

Inside info

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure / Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet James Tarkowski

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Liverpool

Star man Mo Salah

Top scorer Mo Salah

Penalty taker Mo Salah

Card magnet Wataru Endo

Assist ace Mo Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Everton vs Liverpool b et builder predictions

Under 2.5 goals

Five of the last six Merseyside derbies have featured under 2.5 goals and that could again be the outcome in Wednesday's fixture.

Draw at half-time

Liverpool have often taken time to grow into matches this season, having been level at the break in 16 of their Premier League assignments, and a draw at half-time looks a wise pick.

Abdoulaye Doucoure to have a shot on target

Abdoulaye Doucoure likes to drive forwards for Everton and he has mustered 40 shots in the league this season. He is worth backing to steer one on target against the Reds.

Price guide 11-1

Get 40-1 on Liverpool to beat Everton in the Premier League with Paddy Power

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering new customers odds of 40-1 on Liverpool to beat Everton .

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab this Paddy Power betting offer . It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power using this link and open a new account using promo code YFBCWG .

this link Deposit a minimum of £10 by card (Apple Pay deposits are not eligible).

Place a max £1 bet on the 'Match Odds' market (90 minutes) on Liverpool to beat Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 24.

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount credited in free bets.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this betting offer for Everton vs Liverpool and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer.

Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market (90 mins) on Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 24.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid seven days

Only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Visit Paddy Power for additional T&C's.

Paddy Power Please gamble responsibly.

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.