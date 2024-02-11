Crystal Palace v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Crystal Palace v Chelsea. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea
You can watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday February 11, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
Match prediction & best bet
Chelsea -1 on handicap
2pts 21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power
You can bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Crystal Palace v Chelsea odds
Crystal Palace 18-5
Away team 3-4
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Crystal Palace v Chelsea team news
Crystal Palace
Michael Olise and Marc Guehi were forced off in Palace's defeat at Brighton and will both miss the visit of Chelsea. Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Rob Holding are also sidelined while Joel Ward is a doubt.
Chelsea
Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia are out and are joined on the sidelines by Benoit Badiashille, who suffered a knock against Aston Villa. Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah are back in training.
Crystal Palace v Chelsea predictions
Roy Hodgson will take charge of Crystal Palace for the 200th time when his side welcome London rivals Chelsea to Selhurst Park on Monday night, but the markets suggest it could be his last in the Eagles dugout.
The veteran manager is as short as 4-11 to be the next top-flight manager to leave their post after presiding over just two wins in 12 league games, which has seen Palace plummet down the Premier League standings.
Hodgson's Chelsea counterpart Mauricio Pochettino is also feeling the heat and comes next in the sack-race betting at 3-1. However, there were signs in Wednesday's exceptional 3-1 FA Cup replay victory at Aston Villa that a Blues revival may not be too far away, and worryingly for Hodgson Chelsea have bossed this fixture in recent seasons, winning the pair's last 13 meetings.
Palace's embarrassing 4-1 thrashing at the hands of rivals Brighton last Saturday was the last straw for many Eagles fans and Hodgson will need a vastly improved performance from his side if he is to remain at the helm for much longer.
However, that looks fanciful given the Eagles' dreadful recent record against Chelsea, with the Blues winning on seven of their last eight visits to Selhurst Park.
An injury crisis to their best players has certainly not helped Palace's cause. England international defender Marc Guehi and influential attacker Michael Olise are the latest additions to a lengthy list of absentees after both were forced off in the defeat at Brighton, leaving Hodgson short of options at both ends of the pitch.
Eberechi Eze, arguably the Eagles' best player, is also missing and, with the mood likely to sour quickly at Selhurst should the hosts fail to make a strong start, things could get ugly.
Chelsea were brilliant against Aston Villa, bursting into a 2-0 lead before holding on professionally to secure victory at a ground where the hosts had lost just twice in 16 matches prior to the Blues' visit. A repeat of that performance could see Pochettino's men land a comfortable victory in south London.
Nicolas Jackson made a big impact on his return at Villa Park despite playing on the left wing rather than in his more customary central role. He caused Villa problems throughout and deservedly got on the scoresheet. His presence alongside Chelsea's main man Cole Palmer should cause plenty of issues for a Palace defence devoid of their rock Guehi.
The Blues have struggled for consistency this term, but with key players returning each week they could start to string together some results and make a late dash for Europe.
Four of Chelsea's five away wins this term have been by two or more goals and they could earn another big victory against a depleted and deflated Palace side, potentially marking the end of Hodgson's second spell in charge of the Eagles.
Key stat
Chelsea have won their last 13 meetings with Crystal Palace.
Probable teams
Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell; Hughes, Wharton, Lerma; Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp
Subs: Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Franca, Ahamada, Edouard
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Gallagher, Jacskon; Palmer
Subs: Chalobah, Colwill, Gilchrist, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Mudryk, Nkunku
Inside info
Crystal Palace
Star man Jordan Ayew
Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta
Penalty taker Jordan Ayew
Card magnet Adam Wharton
Assist ace Jordan Ayew
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Chelsea
Star man Cole Palmer
Top scorer Cole Palmer
Penalty taker Cole Palmer
Card magnet Nicolas Jackson
Assist ace Conor Gallagher
Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi
Crystal Palace v Chelsea bet builder predictions
Over 2.5 goals
Both sides' last three matches have featured 15 goals so there could be plenty of goalmouth action at Selhurst Park.
Conor Gallagher to have a shot on target
Gallagher has registered three shots on target in his last two matches and he could test Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson
Adam Wharton to be booked
Wharton could make his full Palace debut against Chelsea but it won't be easy for the former Blackburn man up against Gallagher, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Wharton received five yellow cards in the Championship this term and may again be cautioned.
Pays out at 14-1 with Paddy Power
Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea in the Premier League.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea this weekend.
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 11 February 2024inPremier League
Last updated 14:58, 11 February 2024
- West Ham v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips
- Aston Villa v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
- Saturday's Premier League shots, foul card predictions
- Manchester City v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
- Nottingham Forest v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips
- West Ham v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips
- Aston Villa v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
- Saturday's Premier League shots, foul card predictions
- Manchester City v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
- Nottingham Forest v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips