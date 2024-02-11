Crystal Palace v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea

You can watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday February 11, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea -1 on handicap

2pts 21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

You can bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Crystal Palace v Chelsea odds

Crystal Palace 18-5

Away team 3-4

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace v Chelsea team news

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise and Marc Guehi were forced off in Palace's defeat at Brighton and will both miss the visit of Chelsea. Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Rob Holding are also sidelined while Joel Ward is a doubt.

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia are out and are joined on the sidelines by Benoit Badiashille, who suffered a knock against Aston Villa. Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah are back in training.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea predictions

Roy Hodgson will take charge of Crystal Palace for the 200th time when his side welcome London rivals Chelsea to Selhurst Park on Monday night, but the markets suggest it could be his last in the Eagles dugout.

The veteran manager is as short as 4-11 to be the next top-flight manager to leave their post after presiding over just two wins in 12 league games, which has seen Palace plummet down the Premier League standings.

Hodgson's Chelsea counterpart Mauricio Pochettino is also feeling the heat and comes next in the sack-race betting at 3-1. However, there were signs in Wednesday's exceptional 3-1 FA Cup replay victory at Aston Villa that a Blues revival may not be too far away, and worryingly for Hodgson Chelsea have bossed this fixture in recent seasons, winning the pair's last 13 meetings.

Palace's embarrassing 4-1 thrashing at the hands of rivals Brighton last Saturday was the last straw for many Eagles fans and Hodgson will need a vastly improved performance from his side if he is to remain at the helm for much longer.

However, that looks fanciful given the Eagles' dreadful recent record against Chelsea, with the Blues winning on seven of their last eight visits to Selhurst Park.

An injury crisis to their best players has certainly not helped Palace's cause. England international defender Marc Guehi and influential attacker Michael Olise are the latest additions to a lengthy list of absentees after both were forced off in the defeat at Brighton, leaving Hodgson short of options at both ends of the pitch.

Eberechi Eze, arguably the Eagles' best player, is also missing and, with the mood likely to sour quickly at Selhurst should the hosts fail to make a strong start, things could get ugly.

Chelsea were brilliant against Aston Villa, bursting into a 2-0 lead before holding on professionally to secure victory at a ground where the hosts had lost just twice in 16 matches prior to the Blues' visit. A repeat of that performance could see Pochettino's men land a comfortable victory in south London.

Nicolas Jackson made a big impact on his return at Villa Park despite playing on the left wing rather than in his more customary central role. He caused Villa problems throughout and deservedly got on the scoresheet. His presence alongside Chelsea's main man Cole Palmer should cause plenty of issues for a Palace defence devoid of their rock Guehi.

The Blues have struggled for consistency this term, but with key players returning each week they could start to string together some results and make a late dash for Europe.

Four of Chelsea's five away wins this term have been by two or more goals and they could earn another big victory against a depleted and deflated Palace side, potentially marking the end of Hodgson's second spell in charge of the Eagles.

Key stat

Chelsea have won their last 13 meetings with Crystal Palace.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell; Hughes, Wharton, Lerma; Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp

Subs: Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Franca, Ahamada, Edouard

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Gallagher, Jacskon; Palmer

Subs: Chalobah, Colwill, Gilchrist, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Mudryk, Nkunku

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Jordan Ayew

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta

Penalty taker Jordan Ayew

Card magnet Adam Wharton

Assist ace Jordan Ayew

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi

Crystal Palace v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Both sides' last three matches have featured 15 goals so there could be plenty of goalmouth action at Selhurst Park.

Conor Gallagher to have a shot on target

Gallagher has registered three shots on target in his last two matches and he could test Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Adam Wharton to be booked

Wharton could make his full Palace debut against Chelsea but it won't be easy for the former Blackburn man up against Gallagher, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Wharton received five yellow cards in the Championship this term and may again be cautioned.

Pays out at 14-1 with Paddy Power

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea in the Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Crystal Palace v Chelsea this weekend.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.