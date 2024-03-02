Burnley v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Burnley v Bournemouth.
Where to watch Burnley v Bournemouth
You can watch Burnley v Bournemouth in the Premier League at 1pm on Sunday March 3, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
Match prediction & best bet
Bournemouth
2pts 21-20 Coral
Burnley v Bournemouth odds
Burnley 11-4
Bournemouth 21-20
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Burnley v Bournemouth team news
Burnley
Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Lyle Foster, Luca Koleosho and Jordan Beyer are expected to miss out through injury while Josh Brownhill will serve a one-match suspension after he was sent off against Crystal Palace.
Bournemouth
Ryan Fredericks, Tyler Adams, James Hill, Lloyd Kelly and Max Aarons are confirmed absentees while Dominic Solanke faces a late fitness test. Enes Unal is back in contention after suffering a shoulder injury.
Burnley v Bournemouth predictions
Burnley and Bournemouth have collected the two lowest Premier League points tallies since the turn of the year but the Cherries are fancied to come out on top in this battle of the strugglers.
Vincent Kompany’s side have just 13 points in total this term and they have lost ten of their 13 league matches at Turf Moor.
The Clarets' tally of five points from a possible 39 in their own back yard is the worst in the league and they have lost seven of their last nine games.
Bournemouth have not won any of their seven Premier League outings since Boxing Day but have had a tough run of fixtures, facing Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle.
Andoni Iraola’s men were unfortunate not to get more from some of their recent clashes, particularly their 2-2 draw with Newcastle in which they conceded a late equaliser..
The Cherries went toe to toe with Manchester City in their last league match, eventually losing 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side, but a repeat of that performance level should be enough to get the better of Sunday's hosts.
Burnley have conceded at least three goals in 11 of their 26 Premier League games this season, more than any other side.
That defensive vulnerability could be the difference between these teams and Burnley’s disappointing season looks set to continue.
Side with Bournemouth to get back on track and inch the Clarets closer to the drop.
Key stat
Burnley have picked up just two points in 2024
Probable teams
Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Cullen, Odobert; Amdouni, Datro Fofana
Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Vitinho, Ekdal, Larsen, Delcroix
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Billing, Sinisterra; Unal
Subs: Scott, Faivre, Kluivert, Semenyo, Mepham, Ouattara, Solanke
Inside info
Burnley
Star man David Datro Fofana
Top scorer Zeki Amdouni
Penalty taker Jay Rodriguez/Zeki Amdouni
Card magnet Sander Berge
Assist ace Johann Gudmondsson
Set-piece aerial threat Dara O'Shea
Bournemouth
Star man Dominic Solanke
Top scorer Dominic Solanke
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke/Enes Unal
Card magnet Marcos Senesi
Assist ace Marcus Tavernier
Set-piece aerial threat Illia Zabarnyi
Burnley v Bournemouth bet builder predictions
Bournemouth or draw double chance
Burnley have only won one of their 13 home games in the league this season
Over 2.5 goals
Burnley's last five league matches have had three goals or more
Sander Berge to be shown a card
Sander Berge has been Burnley's most carded player this season, picking up seven cautions
Pays out at 10-1 with bet365
Published on 2 March 2024inPremier League
Last updated 15:10, 2 March 2024
