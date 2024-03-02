Burnley v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Burnley v Bournemouth. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Burnley v Bournemouth

You can watch Burnley v Bournemouth in the Premier League at 1pm on Sunday March 3, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Bournemouth

2pts 21-20 Coral

You can bet on Burnley v Bournemouth here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Burnley v Bournemouth odds

Burnley 11-4

Bournemouth 21-20

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Burnley v Bournemouth team news

Burnley

Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Lyle Foster, Luca Koleosho and Jordan Beyer are expected to miss out through injury while Josh Brownhill will serve a one-match suspension after he was sent off against Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks, Tyler Adams, James Hill, Lloyd Kelly and Max Aarons are confirmed absentees while Dominic Solanke faces a late fitness test. Enes Unal is back in contention after suffering a shoulder injury.

Burnley v Bournemouth predictions

Burnley and Bournemouth have collected the two lowest Premier League points tallies since the turn of the year but the Cherries are fancied to come out on top in this battle of the strugglers.

Vincent Kompany’s side have just 13 points in total this term and they have lost ten of their 13 league matches at Turf Moor.

The Clarets' tally of five points from a possible 39 in their own back yard is the worst in the league and they have lost seven of their last nine games.

Bournemouth have not won any of their seven Premier League outings since Boxing Day but have had a tough run of fixtures, facing Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle.

Andoni Iraola’s men were unfortunate not to get more from some of their recent clashes, particularly their 2-2 draw with Newcastle in which they conceded a late equaliser..

The Cherries went toe to toe with Manchester City in their last league match, eventually losing 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side, but a repeat of that performance level should be enough to get the better of Sunday's hosts.

Burnley have conceded at least three goals in 11 of their 26 Premier League games this season, more than any other side.

That defensive vulnerability could be the difference between these teams and Burnley’s disappointing season looks set to continue.

Side with Bournemouth to get back on track and inch the Clarets closer to the drop.

Key stat

Burnley have picked up just two points in 2024

Probable teams

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Cullen, Odobert; Amdouni, Datro Fofana

Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Vitinho, Ekdal, Larsen, Delcroix

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Billing, Sinisterra; Unal

Subs: Scott, Faivre, Kluivert, Semenyo, Mepham, Ouattara, Solanke

Inside info

Burnley

Star man David Datro Fofana

Top scorer Zeki Amdouni

Penalty taker Jay Rodriguez/Zeki Amdouni

Card magnet Sander Berge

Assist ace Johann Gudmondsson

Set-piece aerial threat Dara O'Shea

Bournemouth

Star man Dominic Solanke

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke/Enes Unal

Card magnet Marcos Senesi

Assist ace Marcus Tavernier

Set-piece aerial threat Illia Zabarnyi

Burnley v Bournemouth b et builder predictions

Bournemouth or draw double chance

Burnley have only won one of their 13 home games in the league this season

Over 2.5 goals

Burnley's last five league matches have had three goals or more

Sander Berge to be shown a card

Sander Berge has been Burnley's most carded player this season, picking up seven cautions

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on *ADD FIXTURE*

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on *add fixture* in the *add competition*.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on *add fixture*

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.