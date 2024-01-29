Aston Villa v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: Tight tussle expected at Villa Park

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Aston Villa v Newcastle. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle

You can watch Aston Villa v Newcastle in the Premier League at 8.15pm on Tuesday January 30, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 3-1 bet365, Hills

Aston Villa v Newcastle odds

Aston Villa 19-20

Newcastle 11-4

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Newcastle team news

Aston Villa

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings remain unavailable and Pau Torres, Jhon Duran and Jacob Ramsey are also sidelined. Bertrand Traore is at the Africa Cup of Nations while Lucas Digne continues his recovery from a thigh problem.

Newcastle

Harvey Barnes is getting closer to a return but is unlikely to feature at Villa Park. Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Matt Targett are unavailable while Callum Wilson is short of fitness.

Aston Villa v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening day of the season but the clubs have gone in different directions since and things could be much closer when the pair reconvene at Villa Park.

Villa have won 13 of their 20 Premier League outings since their afternoon to forget at St James' Park, emerging as serious contenders for a Champions League berth.

The top four is also Newcastle's desired destination, but they head to the West Midlands 14 points adrift of the Villans and the Toon could even slip into the bottom half after the midweek round of Premier League fixtures.

That all augurs well for Villa's chances of revenge but Unai Emery's hosts have suffered a dip in form themselves since mid-December.

Villa have won only three of their last eight matches in all competitions, drawing with Zrinjski Mostar, Sheffield United, Everton and Chelsea in that run, as well as losing to Manchester United on Boxing Day, when they blew a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford.

The goals have dried up for the Villans, who have scored just once in 2024, and they do not look in the right shape to avenge their opening-day drubbing on Tyneside.

It has been a turbulent campaign for the Magpies, who have been beset by injuries. They finished bottom of a testing group in the Champions League and look unlikely to push for the European places in the Premier League.

But there have been signs of promise more recently for Eddie Howe's men, who have recorded disciplined away wins against rivals Sunderland and Fulham in the FA Cup. The Magpies are through to the fifth round of that competition and a Wembley win probably gives them their best chance of salvaging something from an underwhelming campaign.

Their injury issues have certainly been a contributing factor in Newcastle's decline this season, but Tuesday's trip to Villa Park will be just their fifth game of 2024 and they should feel the benefit of a less hectic schedule.

Newcastle took on Liverpool and Manchester City in their first two league matches of 2024, but they put up a fight in both, losing 4-2 at Anfield and 3-2 at home to the champions, who scored a last-gasp winner at St James'.

The Toon could go one better against Villa, whose recent run of stalemates could continue.

Key stat

Aston Villa have won only two of their last six games in all competitions.

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Subs: Cash, Tielemans, Chambers, Zaniolo, Kellyman, Iroegbunam, Munroe.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Parkinson.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Boubacar Kamara

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Ollie Watkins

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Sven Botman

Aston Villa v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Newcastle or draw double chance

Newcastle have enjoyed some big cup wins over Fulham and Sunderland recently and can avoid defeat against out-of-form Villa.

Under 3.5 goals

Goals have been hard to come by for Aston Villa recently with their first three games of 2024 producing just one goal and this could also be a low-scoring affair.

Bruno Guimaraes to be carded

Bruno Guimaraes has been shown nine yellow cards in the Premier League this season and could again go into the book against an industrious Aston Villa midfield.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

