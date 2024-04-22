Arsenal v Chelsea prediction, betting tips and odds: Gunners title hopes could be bruised by the Blues

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Arsenal v Chelsea. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Arsenal v Chelsea

You can watch Arsenal v Chelsea in the Premier League at 8pm on Tuesday, April 23rd, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea or draw double chance

1pt 6-4 general

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

Arsenal 8-15

Chelsea 9-2

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Chelsea predictions

Arsenal are the only London side involved in the Premier League title race but they have failed to win five of their ten capital clashes in the league this season and could drop further points against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners returned to the summit with a 2-0 victory at injury-hit Wolves on Saturday and will open up a three-point advantage if they beat the ninth-placed Blues. However, the title betting heavily favours third-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand and are 6-10 to be crowned champions for a fourth successive season.

Arsenal will need to be foot-perfect and rely on at least one slip from City, who have a recent history of powering towards the Premier League finishing line. And it is far from certain that Mikel Arteta's side will take care of their own business.

The Gunners face a pair of local showdowns this week with Sunday's north London derby away to Tottenham following Chelsea's hop across the capital.

A six-point haul will likely be paramount for the table-toppers but they have averaged only 1.8 points per game from their capital clashes this term and have already drawn 2-2 with both the Blues and Spurs.

Chelsea will have to pick themselves up after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Missing out on a place in the final will have been a major blow for the Blues and another tough experience for their manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is keen to improve his standing among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Failing to win a trophy only increases the scrutiny over Chelsea's league results, which have again been well below expectations.

However, the Blues are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games and a strong finish may well be enough to secure a top-six finish and place in next season's Europa League.

Signs of tangible progress have been a long time coming for Chelsea, but their performance at Wembley was another indication that they are moving in the right direction and a warning to Arsenal that they could be facing a much sterner challenge than the betting suggests.

Punters wanting to get with the Gunners are asked to take quotes of 8-15, but there are value grounds for siding with the visitors.

Chelsea have played five games against the three title hopefuls this season and lost just once, drawing the other four. That Pochettino's side are 27 points adrift of Arsenal and nowhere near the top-four reckoning is more down to their wild inconsistency rather than their talents.

But the Blues have shown time and again that they are seen to best effect against the bigger teams and they look overpriced to add another twist to the title race.

Key stat

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games.

Arsenal v Chelsea team news

Arsenal

Long-term absentee Jurrien Timber (knee) is ruled out and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knock) will need to be assessed.

Chelsea

Malo Gusto (knee) has joined Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia on the sidelines and Cole Palmer (illness) and Ben Chilwell (knee) are doubts.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Jorginho, Trossard, Nketiah, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Vieira, Partey, Smith Rowe.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Disasi, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Casadei, Chilwell, Washington, Badiashile, Gilchrist.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Arsenal v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Chelsea or draw double chance

Chelsea have drawn four of five matches against the Premier League's top three and they can take at least a point at the Emirates.

Under 2.5 goals

Six of Arsenal's last eight games have generated under three goals and a low-scoring outcome looks probable against the Blues.

Moises Caicedo to be carded

Caicedo played well in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City but he was cautioned for the 12th time this season and looks a strong card candidate against Arsenal.

Pays out at 11-1 with Paddy Power

