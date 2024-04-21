2023-24 FA Cup and Premier League odds: Manchester United 5-2 for FA Cup after avoiding Wembley upset

Manchester United survived a massive scare from Championship side Coventry on Sunday to reach the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils threw away a three-goal lead in normal time at Wembley and also went behind in the penalty shootout before winning 4-2.

United had been cruising at 3-0 up after 58 minutes and were 1-1,000 in-play for the win, with the 90-minute draw available at 150-1. However, the Sky Blues scored three times in the final 19 minutes of regulation time, sensationally drawing level thanks to an added-time penalty converted by Haji Wright.

The Championship side were 15-8 to reach the final heading into extra-time and thought they had completed an epic turnaround when Victor Torp steered home in the 120th minute only for his effort to be ruled out for offside by VAR.

The Sky Blues were on the brink of glory when Casemiro missed United's first spot-kick and were as short as 1-4 in-play to reach the final before missing the first of two successive attempts of their own.

United were a relieved side after the shootout but they are the underdogs for the final at 5-2 with City, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in Saturday's semi-final and are the general 2-7 favourites to lift the trophy for a second season in a row.

The key game in the Premier League title race on Sunday saw Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1 to move above reigning champions City into second and behind leaders Arsenal only on goal difference.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota secured the win that left City, who have a game in hand on their rivals, as the 1-2 favourites for the Premier League with Arsenal 7-2 and Liverpool 5-1 shots.

Earlier in the day, Everton bounced back from their 6-0 thrashing by Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 and move four points clear of them in the standings.

The Tricky Trees, who released a statement on X criticising some of the refereeing decisions at Goodison Park shortly after their defeat, are 7-4 with bet365 for relegation and just one point ahead of 18th-placed Luton (3-10). Forest host Manchester City in their next game on Sunday.

Aston Villa are 4-11 for a top-four finish after beating Bournemouth 3-1 to move six points ahead of Tottenham (15-8) having played two more games, while Crystal Palace are virtually safe after thrashing West Ham 5-2.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an important win in the Championship, winning 3-1 at Blackburn to drop Birmingham into the bottom three and leave seven teams still in the fight to avoid the final two relegation places with two matches to play.

There will be a first Old Firm Scottish Cup final in 22 years after Rangers beat Hearts 2-0 at Hampden.

The National League playoffs were in disarray on Sunday after Gateshead, who had finished sixth, were ruled ineligible for promotion. A reshuffled playoff format will now start on Wednesday with Solihull playing Halifax in the sole quarter-final, although Gateshead are appealing against the decision.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.