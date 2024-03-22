Saturday's National League football predictions: Chesterfield ready to seal title in style

When to bet

By 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Chesterfield -1 on handicap

2pts 6-5 Bet365, BoyleSports, Paddy Power



Oldham

2pts 19-10 BoyleSports

Saturday's National League football predictions

Chesterfield's title celebrations were put on hold following a surprise mid-week defeat away to Halifax but Paul Cook’s men have the chance to seal the deal in front of a packed-out home crowd this weekend.

The Spireites are 21 points clear at the top and need only a single point against Boreham Wood on Saturday to be crowned champions.

Boreham Wood sit just one place and a single point above the relegation zone and are winless in four, having lost their past three and failed to score in their last two. Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 2-0 and a similar result looks to be on the cards in Derbyshire.

Oldham’s defeat at Altrincham two weeks ago was their sole reverse in ten games on the road. Micky Mellon’s side are still in the hunt for a playoff spot so a return to form at Dagenham & Redbridge is an attractive proposition.

The Latics' draw with champions-elect Chesterfield last time out leaves them two points adrift of seventh place but after taking just six points from their last five matches, a win is called for as they bid for a playoff berth.

The Daggers have won only two of their last six in the league and have been defeated at home 12 times this season whereas Oldham have been exceptional on the road with nine wins, six draws and just four defeats.

The Latics boast the third-best record in the division away from home while their hosts have the fifth-worst home record of all teams so backing the visitors looks a worthwhile bet.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.