Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

By 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Wealdstone or draw double chance

2pts 17-20 Coral

Altrincham to beat Dorking Wanderers

2pts 11-10 bet365

Saturday's National League football predictions

Wealdstone sit just one point above the National League drop zone, but with at least two games in hand on all teams below them in the standings this weekend the Stones have a chance to put a real buffer between themselves and Boreham Wood.

It's a relegation six-pointer at Meadow Park on Saturday. The Wood are three points behind their visitors, while a win for Wealdstone could see them move as high as 16th.

While neither side are in good form, Boreham Wood are on a disastrous run of six defeats on the spin, with four of those coming by a two-goal margin or more.

Wealdstone have lost their last three but were extremely unfortunate last time out, losing 1-0 to promotion chasers Solihull Moors after a 96th-minute deflected winner. On the road, David Noble’s men have won two and drawn one of their last five and so, considering the Wood’s awful form, backing the visitors in the double-chance market appeals.

Fourth-placed Altrincham are on the brink of sealing a playoff spot following a run of five wins in six. However, with the teams around them all having games in hand there can be no let-off from Phil Parkinson’s team and a win against second-bottom Dorking is essential for Alty.

These sides met just a month ago with Altrincham winning 2-1, starting Dorking’s run of poor form with the Wanderers having failed to manage a victory since with five defeats and two draws in their past seven. As a result, backing the Robins looks good value.

Kidderminster host Halifax in Saturday’s live non-league offering (TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm) but the prices look about right.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.