Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

By 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Aldershot to beat York

2pts 8-5 Bet365

Over 2.5 goals in Boreham Wood v Altrincham

2pts 17-20 Bet365, Hills, Paddy Power

Saturday's National League football predictions

Play-off hopefuls Aldershot head to relegation-threatened York City this weekend and look excellent value to pick up an away win.

York have gone eight games without a win and it is six since their last victory at home. In contrast, the Shots are in fine form with three wins in a row, six victories in their last eight and just one defeat in four on the road.

Aldershot are three points off third-placed Bromley, albeit having played a game more, and a win for Tommy Widdrington’s side this weekend will keep the pressure on their play-off rivals. York are currently three points from safety and in desperate need of points, but they may not get any in this contest.

Goals are expected at Meadow Park where Boreham Wood host Altrincham with both sides in need of three points. The Wood are three points above the relegation places whilst the Robins are in the play-off spots courtesy of their goal difference of plus-16.

Luke Garrard’s team have been involved in some high-scoring games of late with over 2.5 goals in four of their last six, and that has also been the case in six of the last seven for their visitors.

Altrincham are the league’s second-highest scorers with 70 in 38 games but have conceded 54 in that time. Boreham Wood are not as prolific in front of goal with just 49 this season but are leaky at the back with 61 going past them. As a result, backing over 2.5 goals looks good value for the game between the pair.

