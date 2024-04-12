Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

By 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Oldham -1 on handicap v Oxford City

2pts 6-4 Paddy Power

Over 2.5 goals in Hartlepool v Dagenham and Redbridge

2pts 19-20 Paddy Power

Saturday's National League football predictions

Oldham’s season appears to be petering out after a run of eight matches without a win and their faint playoff hopes look to be up. However, a trip to the league’s bottom side Oxford City, who have lost four of their last five should see the Latics return to winning ways.

City have already been relegated and sit 12 points adrift at the bottom of the table having conceded 90 goals this season including 36 in 21 home matches. Oldham's away record has been far superior to their home one this season with a tally of 34 points on the road compared to just 27 at Boundary Park. As a result, backing Micky Mellon’s side in the handicap market appeals.

Both Hartlepool and Dagenham and Redbridge are sitting comfortably in mid-table, out of the playoff picture but with no relegation worries as the season comes to an end, and they could put on a goal fest on Saturday afternoon.

There have been 17 goals in both sides' last five matches and more could be on the way this weekend. Hartlepool have kept just five clean sheets in 44 league matches this season, which is the lowest total in the league although the Daggers are not far behind them with seven. Both teams to score appeals at odds-on, but for slightly better value backing over 2.5 goals looks an attractive punt.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.