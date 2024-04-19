Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 12.15pm on Saturday

Best bets

Boreham Wood

3pts 6-5 general

Bromley draw no bet

4pts 7-5 Paddy Power, Betfair

Maidenhead draw no bet

2pts 7-2 Paddy Power, Betfair

Saturday's National League football predictions

It’s the final day of the National League season and we have a huge relegation battle to look forward to as Boreham Wood host Ebbsfleet. The Wood currently reside in the drop zone but are only two points behind Ebbsfleet.

However, Boreham Wood have shown signs of fight since manager Luke Garrard announced his departure at the end of the season, picking up seven points from a possible nine and keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts have some tremendous firepower up top and should be able to punish Ebbsfleet, who have conceded the second-most goals on the road.

Gateshead’s match against Bromley will be their fifth in nine days, and with a playoff game scheduled for Tuesday, manager Rob Elliot might consider resting some players.

That makes Bromley look a fantastic bet at odds-against in the draw-no-bet market. They’ve picked up 11 points from their last five games and have lost on the road just once since early February.

Chesterfield have seemingly been in party mode since securing promotion to the Football League, losing all four games since, and Maidenhead are more than capable of adding another defeat.

The visitors have picked up 13 points from their last five games to storm clear of the relegation zone and look overpriced to finish their season on a high.

