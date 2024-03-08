Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Kidderminster to beat York

2pts Evs general

Oldham draw no bet

2pts 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Saturday's National League football predictions

Kidderminster look a totally different proposition from the start of the season and much of the credit must go to new manager Phil Brown.

Since taking the reins in early January, Kiddy have been transformed under Brown, with six wins, one draw and just three defeats in his ten matches in charge. And they can continue their renaissance against relegation rivals York on Saturday.

The National League strugglers are locked on 39 points after 27 games but the pair are within touching distance of the sides above them. Oxford City look cut adrift at the foot of the table but no other side in the bottom half will feel safe yet with only six points separating Dagenham & Redbridge in 13th and 23rd-placed Kidderminster.



Kiddy have won two and drawn one of their last four matches at their Aggborough base whereas York have lost their last three and are without a win in six league outings. At even money, Brown’s men look good value to improve their outlook further with a vital victory.

Aldershot and Oldham are both firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth and the Latics will fancy their chances of at least maintaining their one-point lead over the Shots on Saturday, even if a repeat of their 5-1 success in the reverse fixture is unlikely.



Micky Mellon’s side have the third-best away record in the National League and are unbeaten in their last nine games on the road, winning seven times in the process.

With that in mind, Oldham look an appealing draw-no-bet proposition.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.