Join Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon as they team up for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting show from the Racing Post, to preview this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals as well as seven matches from the Premier League.

Manchester City were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek but Pep Guardiola's men will aim to bounce straight back when they take on Chelsea at Wembley with the winner of that tie facing either Manchester United or FA Cup underdogs Coventry, who do battle on Sunday.

Will we see an all-Manchester final again or are we set for another weekend of upsets?

The Bets Club boys run the rule over the FA Cup action and Mark is on hand with all the best bets for this week's Premier League fixtures, including Arsenal's trip to Wolves on Saturday evening and Fulham's meeting with Liverpool.

Ace Football League tipster Dan Childs returns with his best EFL punts and he shines the light on Doncaster in his Team in Focus segment.

Mark also takes a look at the best multiples for this week's action including a bet builder and a top treble.

