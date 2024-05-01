Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 2: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

It is another busy day across the continent on Thursday with the semi-finals of the Europa League and Europa Conference League taking place and Chelsea and Tottenham clashing in the Premier League. Our Thursday fourfold pays out at 5-1 with Betfred.



Not got a Betfred account? New customers can click here to get £50 in bonuses when they place a £10 bet with Betfred.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Both teams to score in Chelsea vs Tottenham

Atalanta or draw double chance vs Marseille

Both teams to score in Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen

Fiorentina to beat Club Brugge

Chelsea vs Tottenham

The goals have flowed in Chelsea's recent matches and both teams to score looks the best bet in their London derby with Tottenham, having hit in eight of their last 11 games.

Marseille vs Atalanta

Marseille have been up-and-down all season and could be worth opposing against Atalanta, who knocked Liverpool out of the Europa League in the quarter-finals.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are yet to lose a game this season but they cannot be complacent away to Roma. Both teams to score looks the best bet, having landed in each of Leverkusen's last three contests.

Fiorentina vs Club Brugge

Fresh from a 5-1 thumping of Sassuolo in Serie A, Fiorentina can make home advantage count in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final with Club Brugge.

Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses, including £40 in free bets, when you bet on the Racing Post football acca

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in free bets and up to £50 in total bonuses when you bet on football.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME50

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.