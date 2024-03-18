Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 19: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Tuesday's football action includes two quarter-final first legs in the Women's Champions League with Emma Hayes's Chelsea side expected to outclass hosts Ajax in Amsterdam.

There are also fixtures in League Two and the National League and our Tuesday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account?

All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Chelsea Women to beat Ajax Women

Draw in Bradford v Notts County

Barnet to beat Eastleigh

Lyon Women to beat Benfica Women

Ajax Women v Chelsea Women

Chelsea warmed up for their Women's Champions League trip to Ajax with an impressive 3-1 WSL win over Arsenal on Friday and they can defeat a home side who scored only seven goals in six group matches.

Bradford v Notts County

Five of Notts County's six draws in League Two this season have come away from home, including a 2-2 at Accrington on Saturday. County are in woeful form but hosts Bradford have lost their last two home matches so a stalemate looks the best bet at Valley Parade.

Barnet v Eastleigh

Barnet have suffered recent National League defeats to leaders Chesterfield and promotion rivals Aldershot but they are set to bounce back with a home win over lowly Eastleigh, who concede an average of 2.22 goals per game on the road.

Benfica Women v Lyon Women

Lyon are rated as the main dangers to Barcelona in the Women's Champions League outright betting. The French powerhouses scored 25 goals in six group games and should be far too slick for hosts Benfica in their quarter-final first leg.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.