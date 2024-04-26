Colchester vs Crewe prediction, betting odds and tips: Both teams to play part in final day thriller

Where to watch Colchester vs Crewe

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt 20-23 Betfair

Colchester vs Crewe odds

Colchester 9-5

Crewe 13-5

Draw 17-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Colchester vs Crewe prediction

Colchester host Crewe in a final-day League Two clash that is set to have major ramifications at both ends of the table.

A point would be enough to see the home side stay up, while the visitors would also secure a play-off spot with a stalemate.

The draw is a short price as a result but in such unique circumstances it may be better to leave the 90-minute market alone altogether.

Both teams have scored in 17 of Colchester’s last 19 home games in the league and the same could be on the cards again.

Crewe have conceded six times in their last two games and their opponents have hardly been solid at the back this term, allowing 79 goals in 45 outings.

The Alex won the reverse fixture 2-1 and both teams are fancied to once again play their part in what should be a dramatic final day.

Key stat

Nine of Colchester's 45 league games have finished 1-1

