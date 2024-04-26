Colchester vs Crewe prediction, betting odds and tips: Both teams to play part in final day thriller
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Colchester vs Crewe in League Two on Saturday
Where to watch Colchester vs Crewe
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 20-23 Betfair
Colchester vs Crewe odds
Colchester 9-5
Crewe 13-5
Draw 17-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Colchester vs Crewe prediction
Colchester host Crewe in a final-day League Two clash that is set to have major ramifications at both ends of the table.
A point would be enough to see the home side stay up, while the visitors would also secure a play-off spot with a stalemate.
The draw is a short price as a result but in such unique circumstances it may be better to leave the 90-minute market alone altogether.
Both teams have scored in 17 of Colchester’s last 19 home games in the league and the same could be on the cards again.
Crewe have conceded six times in their last two games and their opponents have hardly been solid at the back this term, allowing 79 goals in 45 outings.
The Alex won the reverse fixture 2-1 and both teams are fancied to once again play their part in what should be a dramatic final day.
Key stat
Nine of Colchester's 45 league games have finished 1-1
Published on 26 April 2024inLeague Two
Last updated 16:35, 26 April 2024
