Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 27: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with Betfred
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with Betfred
There are stories aplenty in the EFL on Saturday including in the Championship, where Blackburn will look to seal survival when they host FA Cup semi-finalists Coventry.
It's also the final day in League One and League Two. Bradford will aim to sneak into the fourth-tier playoffs and their clash with Newport features in Dan Childs's Saturday acca, which pays out at 11-1 with Betfred.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Blackburn to beat Coventry
Watford to beat Sunderland
Bradford to beat Newport
Swindon to beat Morecambe
Blackburn v Coventry
Blackburn have reached the 44-game mark with only three points separating them from the Championship drop zone but they can ease their relegation worries by defeating out-of-form Coventry at Ewood Park.
Watford v Sunderland
Tom Cleverley has been appointed as Watford's new permanent head coach and he can celebrate by steering the Hornets to a home win over Sunderland.
Bradford v Newport
Bradford have climbed to the fringes of the League Two playoffs with four straight wins and they should be successful at home to Newport, who have lost seven in a row.
Swindon v Morecambe
Swindon have had a tough season but 11 of their 14 League Two wins have come on home soil and they should be too strong for Morecambe, who have lost four successive games.
Published on 26 April 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 17:45, 26 April 2024