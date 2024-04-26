Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 27: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with Betfred

There are stories aplenty in the EFL on Saturday including in the Championship, where Blackburn will look to seal survival when they host FA Cup semi-finalists Coventry.

It's also the final day in League One and League Two. Bradford will aim to sneak into the fourth-tier playoffs and their clash with Newport features in Dan Childs's Saturday acca, which pays out at 11-1 with Betfred .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Blackburn to beat Coventry

Watford to beat Sunderland

Bradford to beat Newport

Swindon to beat Morecambe

Blackburn v Coventry

Blackburn have reached the 44-game mark with only three points separating them from the Championship drop zone but they can ease their relegation worries by defeating out-of-form Coventry at Ewood Park.

Watford v Sunderland

Tom Cleverley has been appointed as Watford's new permanent head coach and he can celebrate by steering the Hornets to a home win over Sunderland.

Bradford v Newport

Bradford have climbed to the fringes of the League Two playoffs with four straight wins and they should be successful at home to Newport, who have lost seven in a row.

Swindon v Morecambe

Swindon have had a tough season but 11 of their 14 League Two wins have come on home soil and they should be too strong for Morecambe, who have lost four successive games.

