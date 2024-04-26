Derby vs Carlisle prediction, betting odds and tips: Rams should encounter few problems

Where to watch Derby vs Carlisle

Derby vs Carlisle prediction

The champagne is on ice at Pride Park as Derby need just a point from their final League One game to confirm promotion and they should do it with minimal fuss against bottom-of-the-table Carlisle.

The fixture computer has been kind to Paul Warne's Rams and they have closed the season with a string of good results on their own patch.

Five straight home wins have helped Derby to a position of relative comfort and they have kept a clean sheet in four of those matches, so it seems unlikely that the team who are ten points adrift at the bottom will trouble them.

The Rams defence has not been breached in seven of their last ten outings and one of those in which they conceded was a 2-2 draw at champions Portsmouth after they went ahead twice.

Carlisle have won at Peterborough and Cheltenham in the last month but have lost 12 of their last 16 on their travels, so expect Derby to ease back into the Championship without letting in a goal.

Key stat

Derby have conceded only once in their last five League One home matches

