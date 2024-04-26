Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women prediction, betting odds and tips: Expect Barca to fight their way back
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women in the Women's Champions League on Saturday
Where to watch Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women
TNT Sports 3 & DAZN, 5.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Barcelona-Barcelona double result
2pts 20-21 bet365
Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women odds
Chelsea 13-2
Barcelona 3-10
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women prediction
Chelsea are dreaming of a place in the Women's Champions League final after claiming a first-leg lead against holders Barcelona, but it may not be as easy as that at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Barca knocked the Blues out at the same stage last season and inflicted a 4-0 final defeat on the London outfit three years ago, and they should be wounded after suffering their first defeat in the competition for 16 matches last week when Erin Cuthbert sealed a 1-0 away win.
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes would love to collect the continental crown before leaving at the end of the season, but they are up against a strong squad who are superior to any opposition they would expect to face in the Women's Super League.
Barca have scored 106 goals in 24 league games this season and boast some serious striking talent in Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo, with England star Keira Walsh providing drive from midfield.
They tend to be fast starters too and had scored in the first 25 minutes of six of their eight UWCL games before last week's meeting.
Hansen netted a fourth-minute goal when the teams met at the Bridge last season and the Spanish champions should be at it from the off again, so back them to be leading at half-time and, even if they do not do enough to avoid extra-time, they should win the second leg in 90 minutes.
WSL leaders Manchester City will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points when they travel to bottom side Bristol City on Sunday.
They are 1-22 to win while fellow title challengers Arsenal are also long odds-on to claim three points at Everton.
Published on 26 April 2024inWomen's Champions League
Last updated 16:44, 26 April 2024
