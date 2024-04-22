Football accumulator tips for Tuesday April 23: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

A huge Premier League London derby between title-chasing Arsenal and their London rivals Chelsea headlines the action on Tuesday.

There is also a top-of-the-table clash in the Championship as Leicester host Southampton and crunch fixtures in League One, League Two and the Coppa Italia.

Our Tuesday fourfold pays 10-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Cheltenham or draw double chance vs Peterborough

Doncaster to beat Colchester

Leicester to beat Southampton

Lazio or draw double chance vs Juventus

Cheltenham vs Peterborough

Cheltenham need two wins from their final two games to stand any chance of avoiding relegation to League Two and they should be motivated ahead of their clash with Peterborough, who are likely to ring the changes at Whaddon Road ahead of a likely playoff bid.

Colchester vs Doncaster

Doncaster recovered from two goals down to beat Barrow 4-2 on Saturday, extending their winning run to nine matches in the process, and Rovers should be far too strong for a Colchester side not yet safe from relegation.

Leicester vs Southampton

Championship leaders Leicester have won 17 of their 22 home matches this season, winning each of their last three at the King Power, and thrashed Saints 4-1 in September's reverse fixture on the south coast.

Lazio vs Juventus

Juventus hold a 2-0 aggregate advantage in their Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio but the Turin giants could struggle at the Stadio Olimpico in tonight's second leg. The Old Lady are on a six-match winless run on their travels and were beaten 1-0 at Lazio just last month.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.