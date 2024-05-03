Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction, betting tips and odds: Gunners can maintain pressure at the top
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Arsenal vs Bournemouth.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth
You can watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday May 4, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bet
Arsenal to win & both teams to score
2pts 6-4 BoyleSports
Arsenal vs Bournemouth odds
Arsenal 1-5
Bournemouth 13-1
Draw 13-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Arsenal vs Bournemouth predictions
Arsenal may not have the mathematical advantage in the Premier League title race but they can maintain a psychological edge over Manchester City by keeping their heads in front with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.
The Gunners can, for a few hours at the very least, extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with victory over the Cherries, but the title race is still in the hands of City, who play Wolves later in the day and still have a game in hand on the leaders.
All Arsenal can do is keep winning matches and hope that Pep Guardiola's men slip up, and they should hold up their end of the bargain against the Cherries.
Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 5-0 in their last home fixture before beating Tottenham 3-2 in the north London derby on Sunday, when things should have been more comfortable for Mikel Arteta's men given they led 3-0 after 38 minutes.
They have been pretty reliable on home soil, winning 13 of their 17 league fixtures at the Emirates this season, and a fourth successive top-flight victory is on the cards.
That said, both of Tottenham's goals in Sunday's derby came from individual errors with goalkeeper David Raya's poor clearance allowing Cristian Romero to pull a goal back before Declan Rice gave away a penalty to set up a nervy conclusion.
And it is not the first time that has happened to Arsenal this season with a couple of mishaps also costing them in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich in April.
Despite their defensive resilience, they are by no means impenetrable at the back. Arsenal have kept a league-high 16 clean sheets this season but only six of them have come at home, where they tend to play more openly and take more risks.
There will be no holding back on Saturday, either, as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table and a capable Bournemouth side can capitalise by netting a consolation.
A lengthy injury list will likely prevent the Cherries from really testing Arsenal but they have enjoyed a promising season under Andoni Iraola and have scored 52 goals in 35 league assignments.
Bournemouth have failed to score only once on their Premier League travels this season – in a 3-0 defeat to Everton back in October – so backing a home win and both teams to score looks the way to go.
Key stat
Bournemouth have scored in each of their last ten Premier League matches.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth team news
Arsenal
Jurrien Timber should make his return to the first-team squad this week, meaning Arsenal have no injury concerns.
Bournemouth
Antoine Semenyo is set to miss out after injuring his knee. Illia Zabarnyi could return from illness but Milos Kerkez is suspended and the Cherries will be without Chris Mepham, Romain Faivre, Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks, Tyler Adams and Philip Billing.
Probable teams
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.
Subs: Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Zinchenko.
Bournemouth (4-4-2): Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Cook, Scott, Kluivert; Solanke, Unal.
Subs: Christie, Hill, Aarons, Sadi, McKenna, Kinsey-Wellings, Gonzalez.
Inside info
Arsenal
Star man Martin Odegaard
Top scorer Bukayo Saka
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Card magnet Kai Havertz
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Bournemouth
Star man Dominic Solanke
Top scorer Dominic Solanke
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Marcos Senesi
Assist ace Marcos Senesi
Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi
Arsenal vs Bournemouth bet builder predictions
Arsenal to win
Arsenal have won 13 of their 17 home games in the league this season and, fresh from beating Tottenham and Chelsea, they can see off the Cherries.
Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer
Kai Havertz has flourished for Arsenal recently, scoring a brace against Chelsea and netting against Spurs, and he is worth a bet to add to his tally.
Marcos Senesi to be booked
Marcos Senesi has been shown 11 yellow cards in the Premier League this season and could have his hands full against a vibrant Gunners frontline.
Pays out at 13-2 with bet365
Published on 3 May 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:44, 3 May 2024
