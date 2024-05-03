Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction, betting tips and odds: Gunners can maintain pressure at the top

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Arsenal vs Bournemouth. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth

You can watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday May 4, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal to win & both teams to score

2pts 6-4 BoyleSports

You can bet on Arsenal vs Bournemouth here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Arsenal vs Bournemouth odds

Arsenal 1-5

Bournemouth 13-1

Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal vs Bournemouth predictions

Arsenal may not have the mathematical advantage in the Premier League title race but they can maintain a psychological edge over Manchester City by keeping their heads in front with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners can, for a few hours at the very least, extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with victory over the Cherries, but the title race is still in the hands of City, who play Wolves later in the day and still have a game in hand on the leaders.

All Arsenal can do is keep winning matches and hope that Pep Guardiola's men slip up, and they should hold up their end of the bargain against the Cherries.

Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 5-0 in their last home fixture before beating Tottenham 3-2 in the north London derby on Sunday, when things should have been more comfortable for Mikel Arteta's men given they led 3-0 after 38 minutes.

They have been pretty reliable on home soil, winning 13 of their 17 league fixtures at the Emirates this season, and a fourth successive top-flight victory is on the cards.

That said, both of Tottenham's goals in Sunday's derby came from individual errors with goalkeeper David Raya's poor clearance allowing Cristian Romero to pull a goal back before Declan Rice gave away a penalty to set up a nervy conclusion.

And it is not the first time that has happened to Arsenal this season with a couple of mishaps also costing them in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich in April.

Despite their defensive resilience, they are by no means impenetrable at the back. Arsenal have kept a league-high 16 clean sheets this season but only six of them have come at home, where they tend to play more openly and take more risks.

There will be no holding back on Saturday, either, as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table and a capable Bournemouth side can capitalise by netting a consolation.

A lengthy injury list will likely prevent the Cherries from really testing Arsenal but they have enjoyed a promising season under Andoni Iraola and have scored 52 goals in 35 league assignments.

Bournemouth have failed to score only once on their Premier League travels this season – in a 3-0 defeat to Everton back in October – so backing a home win and both teams to score looks the way to go.

Key stat

Bournemouth have scored in each of their last ten Premier League matches.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth team news

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber should make his return to the first-team squad this week, meaning Arsenal have no injury concerns.

Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo is set to miss out after injuring his knee. Illia Zabarnyi could return from illness but Milos Kerkez is suspended and the Cherries will be without Chris Mepham, Romain Faivre, Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks, Tyler Adams and Philip Billing.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Zinchenko.

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Cook, Scott, Kluivert; Solanke, Unal.

Subs: Christie, Hill, Aarons, Sadi, McKenna, Kinsey-Wellings, Gonzalez.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Bournemouth

Star man Dominic Solanke

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Marcos Senesi

Assist ace Marcos Senesi

Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi

Arsenal vs Bournemouth b et builder predictions

Arsenal to win

Arsenal have won 13 of their 17 home games in the league this season and, fresh from beating Tottenham and Chelsea, they can see off the Cherries.

Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer

Kai Havertz has flourished for Arsenal recently, scoring a brace against Chelsea and netting against Spurs, and he is worth a bet to add to his tally.

Marcos Senesi to be booked

Marcos Senesi has been shown 11 yellow cards in the Premier League this season and could have his hands full against a vibrant Gunners frontline.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Read more

Man City vs Wolves prediction, betting tips and odds: Back De Bruyne to inspire champions

This weekend's Premier League shots, cards and goalscorer predictions and bet builder tips



Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Arsenal vs Bournemouth

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Arsenal vs Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Arsenal vs Bournemouth.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.