Oxford vs Peterborough League One playoff prediction, betting tips and odds: Porous Posh could be punished

Where to watch Oxford vs Peterborough

You can watch Oxford vs Peterborough in the League One playoffs at 7.45pm on Saturday, May 4th, live on Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Oxford

1pt 13-10 general

Oxford vs Peterborough odds

Oxford 13-10

Peterborough 9-5

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Oxford vs Peterborough predictions

Oxford are preparing for their third League One playoff campaign in five seasons and they can get off to a strong start with a first-leg victory over Peterborough.

It has been a demanding season for the U's, who were second after 15 games when their manager Liam Manning left for Championship outfit Bristol City.

Des Buckingham was chosen as Manning's replacement and was soon finding it tough to keep a promotion bid on track.

Oxford struggled for consistency over the winter and dropped to eighth after 38 games following a dismal 5-0 defeat at Bolton.

After their chastening experience in Lancashire, Oxford's backs were against the wall, but they responded in defiant fashion by taking 17 points from their last eight matches, which included a fantastic 5-0 home victory over playoff opponents Peterborough.

Buckingham's side showed their mettle to seal a top-six finish with a 2-1 victory at Exeter on the final day of the regular season, and they are appear confident and battle-hardened at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

While Oxford have a spring in their step, Peterborough may be a little unsure of themselves after losing four of their last nine league games.

Posh are one of League One's most exciting teams when they are in full flow but they have been too easy to play against in recent weeks.

Darren Ferguson's side have shipped 11 goals in their last five matches and another loose display could leave them with a mountain to climb at London Road on Wednesday.

Key stat

Oxford have won five of their last eight matches.

Oxford vs Peterborough team news

Oxford

Will Goodwin is a doubt but Sam Long should return after recovering from illness.

Peterborough

Jeando Fuchs is not expected to be ready for either leg of the semi-final tie but Michael Olakigbe returned from injury to feature among Posh's substitutes last weekend.

Probable teams

Oxford (4-1-4-1): Cumming; Stevens, Long, Moore, Brown; Brannagan; Dale, Rodrigues, Goodrham, Murphy; Harris.

Subs: Bennett, Leigh, McEachran, McGuane, Browne, Bodin, Goodwin.

Peterborough (4-2-3-1): Steer; Katongo, Knight, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Collins; Ajiboye, Randall, Mason-Clark; Mothersille.

Subs: Dornelly, Olakigbe, Jones, Clarke-Harris, Wakeling, De Haviland, Poku.

