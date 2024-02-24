Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 25: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The highlight of the day's action is the EFL Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool, but there is plenty of top-class football across the continent including a clash in the Premier League as well as a combined 17 games in the remaining four of the top five leagues in Europe including matches for Real Madrid, Inter Milan and PSG.



Our Sunday fourfold pays out at 13-2 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Napoli to beat Cagliari

Borussia Dortmund to beat Hoffenheim

Inter to beat Lecce

Marseille to beat Montpellier

Cagliari v Napoli

Following the sacking of boss Walter Mazzarri Napoli looked much more cohesive in their 1-1 draw with Barcelona on Wednesday and a repeat of that performance would surely see them beat Cagliari, who have lost four of their last five games.

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in 17 matches against teams outside the Bundesliga's top six this season and should be too strong for Hoffenheim, who were beaten 3-1 in the reverse fixture and have failed to win any of their last eight games.

Lecce v Inter

Lecce have lost six of their last nine league matches to nil while Inter have kept clean sheets in seven of their eight wins against bottom-eight teams and have won their last nine fixtures, suggesting the league-leaders should have no issues on their trip to Apulia.

Marseille v Montpellier

Marseille are the only side in Ligue 1 yet to lose at home this season and they are unbeaten in their last ten meetings with Montpellier, who have failed to win five of their last six league away games and look set for another road defeat.

