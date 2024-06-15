Serbia vs England prediction, betting tips and odds: get 40-1 on England to win with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering odds of 40-1 on England to beat Serbia. New customers can click here to get that offer .

Where to watch Serbia vs England

You can watch Serbia vs England in Euro 2024 Group C at 8pm on Sunday June 16, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

England to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt Evs Paddy Power

England conceded just four goals over the course of qualifying and they can rediscover their mean streak by seeing off Serbia in a low-scoring encounter.

Serbia vs England odds

Serbia 13-2

England 19-40

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Serbia vs England predictions

England have won their last three opening games at major tournaments and can extend that record by beating Serbia in Gelsenkirchen as they kick off their Euro 2024 campaign.

The Three Lions' unconvincing build-up to the finals concluded with a dismal 1-0 loss to Iceland and, taken in isolation, that performance would be hugely concerning.

Iceland went into the game as rank outsiders had lost six of their ten Euro 2024 qualifiers, but they ran out worthy winners after carving out a well-worked goal and a handful of other presentable opportunities.

England managed just one shot on target and any doubts over the standard of their display were removed three days later when Iceland were trounced 4-0 in a friendly away to the Netherlands.

The loss to Iceland was mainly down to England's ineptitude but manager Gareth Southgate was refusing to panic in the post-match interviews and his honest but sober assessments were quite correct.

It was far from the first time that England have lacked tempo and intensity in a friendly contest and there were mitigating factors with the players guarding against the risk of injury and saving themselves for the much more important battles to come.

England are sure to raise their energy levels and physicality against Serbia and they will be boosted by Jude Bellingham's restoration to the starting line-up.

Bellingham is going from strength to strength at club and international level and, despite his tender years (he turns 21 in the middle of the tournament) he possesses the leadership qualities which England so desperately lack.

The Real Madrid man is a world-class player, but his inclusion is unlikely to solve all of the team's problems and it might take a few games to assess whether Southgate's side were really worthy of their tag as pre-tournament favourites.

Serbia will give them a decent test and need to be respected because they have some genuine match-winners.

They have two prolific goalscorers in Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic and both were deployed from the off in Serbia's recent 3-0 success away to Sweden, which was their widest-margin victory since a 5-1 triumph away to Bahrain in 2022.

Head coach Dragan Stojkovic's ongoing challenge is to provide a framework for his attacking jewels to shine, but his immediate priority against England will be to keep things tight and stay in the contest for as long as possible.

Serbia were faced with a similarly demanding fixture at the start of the 2022 World Cup where they held out for an hour against Brazil before sliding to a 2-0 loss.

They were excessively cautious on that occasion and a repeat of those tactics could contribute to another low-scoring defeat.

Key stat

None of England's opening four matches at Euro 2020 produced more than two goals.

Serbia vs England team news

Serbia

Head coach Dragan Stojkovic must decide whether to persist with two strikers - Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic - as he used against Sweden.

England

Luke Shaw is back in training but Kieran Tripper is set to start at left-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for a midfield role.

Probable teams

Serbia (3-4-1-2): V Milikovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, S Milikovic-Savic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Inside info

Serbia

Star man Dusan Vlahovic

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Card magnet Strahinja Pavlovic

Assist ace Dusan Tadic

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic

England

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Declan Rice

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Match info

Fifa rankings

Serbia 33, England 4

Venue

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Weather

Light rain and sunny spells, 18C.

Serbia vs England b et builder predictions

England to win

England have won their opening match at the last three major tournaments and they should see off the Serbs.

Harry Kane to score at any time

England skipper Kane has scored in ten of his last 14 matches for his country and has so often been the man for the big occasion.

Strahinja Pavlovic to be carded

The Serbian centre-back has been booked 13 times in 35 internationals and could overstep the mark against England.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

