Sunday Euro 2024 treble: Back our 7-1 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Joe Casey's Sunday Euro 2024 treble pays out at 7-1 with Betfair
England begin their Euro 2024 campaign when they take on Serbia in Sunday's late game while the Netherlands also feature in our Sunday treble, which pays out at 7-1 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Netherlands -1 against Poland
Both teams to score in Slovenia v Denmark
England to beat Serbia
Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair
Poland v Netherlands
Poland are without star striker Robert Lewandowski and they had a disappointing qualifying campaign. They may struggle against a Netherlands side who warmed up with back-to-back 4-0 friendly wins.
Slovenia v Denmark
Both teams have scored in five of Slovenia's last seven games and the same bet landed in both meetings between this pair in qualifying.
Serbia v England
England have won their opening match at the last three major tournaments and face a Serbia side that picked up a single point at the last World Cup.
