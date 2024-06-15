Sunday Euro 2024 treble: Back our 7-1 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign when they take on Serbia in Sunday's late game while the Netherlands also feature in our Sunday treble, which pays out at 7-1 with Betfair. Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Netherlands -1 against Poland

Both teams to score in Slovenia v Denmark

England to beat Serbia

Poland v Netherlands

Poland are without star striker Robert Lewandowski and they had a disappointing qualifying campaign. They may struggle against a Netherlands side who warmed up with back-to-back 4-0 friendly wins.

Slovenia v Denmark

Both teams have scored in five of Slovenia's last seven games and the same bet landed in both meetings between this pair in qualifying.

Serbia v England

England have won their opening match at the last three major tournaments and face a Serbia side that picked up a single point at the last World Cup.

