Where to watch

BBC One, 8pm Sunday

Serbia vs England bet builder tips

Dan Childs had a winning bet builder at 8-1 in Germany v Scotland on Friday

England have won their opening match at the last three major tournaments and they should be too strong for Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

The Three Lions were well below par when suffering a shock 1-0 loss at home to Iceland but they are usually switched on when the big matches arrive and have not been defeated in a European Championship group-stage match since Euro 2004 when two injury-time Zinedine Zidane goals condemned them to a 2-1 loss to France.

Serbia have made it through to the European Championship finals for the first time since Euro 2000 when they competed under the FR Yugoslavia banner.

They have some good players and are especially well stocked in attack with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic eager to build on their strong domestic seasons for Al-Hilal and Juventus.

However, they took just one point at the 2022 World Cup and look set to make a losing start this summer.

Harry Kane to score

England need to hit the ground running after their disappointment against Iceland and there is usually one man who gets them going.

Harry Kane has scored in ten of his last 14 games for England and has just finished one of his best club seasons, scoring 36 games in 32 Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich.

He is the spearhead of one of the most dangerous attacking units at the Euros, supported by Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, and he can make the best of any opportunities that come his way.

Strahinja Pavlovic to be carded

Serbia are likely to be on the back foot for long periods and their defenders will need to concentrate from the first whistle.

Discipline will be required and left-sided centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic could be found wanting.

The 23-year-old has been booked 13 times in 35 internationals and another caution could be on the cards if he struggles to get to grips with livewire opponent Bukayo Saka.

