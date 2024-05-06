Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, May 7: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

There is knockout football in a host of competitions on Tuesday, with the Champions League semi-final second leg between PSG and Borussia Dortmund taking centre stage.

There is also playoff action in England and Scotland, including the rescheduled League Two playoff semi-final first leg between Crawley and MK Dons which was postponed on Monday due to a waterlogged pitch.

Phil Agius has scoured the Tuesday coupon and picked out a fourfold which has a potential payout of 12.19-1 with Betfred.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Phil Agius has picked:

MK Dons to beat Crawley

Spartans to beat Peterhead

PSG to beat Dortmund

Bolton to beat Barnsley

Crawley vs MK Dons

These teams will try again on Tuesday night after Monday's scheduled game was postponed. Crawley exceeded pre-season expectations to secure a League Two playoff place but they lost 18 league games this season and may find themselves falling behind in their semi-final against MK Dons, who have been involved in several high-scoring matches lately.

Spartans vs Peterhead

Spartans lost only two of their final 14 regular-season matches and they have Scottish League Two’s leading scorer Blair Henderson to boost their chances in the playoffs. Douglas Samuel’s men might have finished even higher than third in the table and they can secure an advantage in their home leg.

PSG vs Dortmund

Dortmund lost 2-0 in Paris on matchday one of the group stage before a 1-1 draw in the return fixture and PSG can avenge last week's narrow loss in Germany to at least force extra-time. Luis Enrique's side came back from 4-2 down on aggregate to beat Barcelona 6-4 in the previous round and can show their resilience again.

Bolton vs Barnsley

Barnsley came into the League One playoffs with a cloud over them after a poor finish to the regular season that saw them sack their manager with just one game left. The change didn't help in the first leg as they lost 3-1 at home and Bolton should extend their advantage.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.