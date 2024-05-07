Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored at the Bernabeu with Betfair

Betfair are offering 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich. You can click here to get that offer .

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

You can watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, May 8, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

3pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich odds

Real Madrid 10-11

Bayern Munich 29-10

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich predictions

A late penalty from Vinicius Junior earned Real Madrid a 2-2 draw in the away leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Bayern Munich and the 14-time European champions are strong favourites to qualify for the final at Wembley.

However, Real's knockout games have been decided by fine margins this season and Bayern, despite their woeful Bundesliga title defence, are still in the tie after an entertaining clash at the Allianz Arena.

Real's last Champions League home game was a thrilling 3-3 quarter-final first-leg draw with holders Manchester City and backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet again.

That selection copped inside 14 minutes against City, who took a second-minute lead through Bernardo Silva before Real swiftly fought back to lead 2-1.

Real fell behind again in the home leg before Federico Valverde's 79th-minute equaliser and they rode their luck at the Etihad Stadium. The men from Madrid went through on penalties but City racked up 33 shots in 120 minutes with Erling Haaland hitting the crossbar and Kevin De Bruyne missing a great chance to make it 2-1 towards the end of normal time.

Conventional wisdom suggests Carlo Ancelotti's side invariably 'find a way' to win big Champions League matches – except when they don't, as in last season's 4-0 rout by City in the semi-final second leg.

But there doesn't look to be much juice in odds-on quotes about Real winning in 90 minutes and Bayern should be confident of troubling their defence again.

Coach Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, will be desperate to make up for the humiliating loss of their Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

A 3-1 weekend loss at third-placed Stuttgart, where Tuchel rested most of his regular starters, left Bayern 15 points behind the unbeaten champions but they put in an accomplished performance over two legs to knock out Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

The Gunners, like Real, were odds-on for a home win over Bayern but needed a late Leandro Trossard goal to claim a 2-2 draw before going down 1-0 in Munich.

The Bayern defence remains unconvincing and both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in 11 of their last 15 games.

However, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane have sparkled behind prolific striker Harry Kane this season and another cracking encounter is expected at the Bernabeu, where Real beat Barcelona 3-2 last month in a contest featuring 14 shots on target.

Key stat

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in 11 of Bayern Munich's last 15 games in all competitions

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich team news

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois has recovered from a knee injury but Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Andriy Lunin will start in goal. David Alaba remains injured but Dani Carvajal is available after serving a suspension in the first leg.

Bayern Munich

Raphael Guerreiro (ankle) has joined Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr and Tarek Buchmann on the sidelines. Centre-backs Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt are expected to overcome minor injuries.

Probable teams

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Subs: Vazquez, Camavinga, Militao, Modric, Joselu, Guler, Diaz,

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Subs: Tel, Choupo-Moting, Pavlovic, Min-Jae Kim, Davies, Upamecano, Muller

Inside info

Real Madrid

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Jude Bellingham

Penalty taker Jude Bellingham

Card magnet Antonio Rudiger

Assist ace Vinicius Junior

Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Noussair Mazraoui

Assist ace Jamal Musiala

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich b et builder predictions

Harry Kane to score at any time

The Bayern Munich striker has scored four goals in his last four Champions League appearances, coolly converting penalties against Arsenal and Real Madrid

Noussair Mazraoui to be shown a card

The Morocco international could get the nod at left-back for Bayern although he was booked in the first leg and has three yellow cards from 15 Bundesliga starts this term

Dani Carvajal to be shown a card

Real's right-back is also likely to be in the firing line and he missed the first leg due to suspension after picking up three cautions in seven Champions League starts

Pays out at 25-1 with bet365

