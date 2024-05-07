Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 8th: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Wednesday's action includes the League One playoff semi-finalsecond leg between Peterborough and Oxford and five Copa Libertadores fixtures, including the Group D contest between Botafogo and LDU Quito. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with Betfred.



All bets must be placed by 8pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Oxford or draw double chance against Peterborough

Alianza Lima to beat Cerro Porteno

Botafogo to beat LDU Quito

Sao Paulo to beat Cobresal

Peterborough v Oxford

Oxford hold a slender 1-0 advantage over Peterborough in their League One playoff semi-final and they can advance to Wembley by avoiding defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Alianza Lima v Cerro Porteno

Peruvian participants Alianza Lima are bottom of Copa Libertadores Group A with two points but they can pick up a home win against Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno, who lost 1-0 to Colo Colo in their last away game in the section.

Botafago v LDU Quito

Brazilian side Botafogo have some ground to make up in Copa Libertadores Group D but they can make home advantage count in their matchday four clash against Ecuadorean outfit LDU Quito.

Cobresal v Sao Paulo

Chilean outfit Cobresal have taken one point from three matches in Copa Libertadores Group B and they may struggle to avoid defeat at home to second-placed Brazilians Sao Paulo.

