Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 8th: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with Betfred
Wednesday's action includes the League One playoff semi-finalsecond leg between Peterborough and Oxford and five Copa Libertadores fixtures, including the Group D contest between Botafogo and LDU Quito. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with Betfred.
Not got a Betfred account? New customers can click here to get £50 in bonuses when they place a £10 bet with Betfred.
All bets must be placed by 8pm on Wednesday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Oxford or draw double chance against Peterborough
Alianza Lima to beat Cerro Porteno
Botafogo to beat LDU Quito
Sao Paulo to beat Cobresal
Peterborough v Oxford
Oxford hold a slender 1-0 advantage over Peterborough in their League One playoff semi-final and they can advance to Wembley by avoiding defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Alianza Lima v Cerro Porteno
Peruvian participants Alianza Lima are bottom of Copa Libertadores Group A with two points but they can pick up a home win against Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno, who lost 1-0 to Colo Colo in their last away game in the section.
Botafago v LDU Quito
Brazilian side Botafogo have some ground to make up in Copa Libertadores Group D but they can make home advantage count in their matchday four clash against Ecuadorean outfit LDU Quito.
Cobresal v Sao Paulo
Chilean outfit Cobresal have taken one point from three matches in Copa Libertadores Group B and they may struggle to avoid defeat at home to second-placed Brazilians Sao Paulo.
Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses, including £40 in free bets, when you bet on the Racing Post football acca
We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in free bets and up to £50 in total bonuses when you bet on football.
Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.
- Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled
Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- New UK customers.
- Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code 'WELCOME50'
- Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering
- Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement
- Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.
- Bonuses expire seven days after issue
- Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply
- Visit Betfred for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 7 May 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:52, 7 May 2024
- Peterborough vs Oxford prediction, betting tips and odds
- Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction, betting tips and odds
- Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel 5-2 favourite to replace beleaguered Ten Hag
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, May 7: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred
- Scottish playoffs predictions and free football tips
- Peterborough vs Oxford prediction, betting tips and odds
- Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction, betting tips and odds
- Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel 5-2 favourite to replace beleaguered Ten Hag
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, May 7: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred
- Scottish playoffs predictions and free football tips