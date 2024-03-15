Wolves v Coventry predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Wolves v Coventry. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Wolves v Coventry

You can watch Wolves v Coventry in the FA Cup quarter-finals at 12.15pm on Saturday, March 16, live on ITV1.

Match prediction & best bet

Coventry or draw double chance

1pt 5-4 Hills

Wolves v Coventry odds

Wolves 4-6

Coventry 17-4

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Coventry team news

Wolves

Matheus Cunha (hamstring) and Craig Dawson (groin) are doubts and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee) and Pedro Neto (hamstring) have joined Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Coventry

Jamie Allen (broken cheekbone) remains unavailable and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (back) is out long-term. Viktor Torp (hamstring) misses out.

Wolves v Coventry predictions

Coventry are one of two EFL clubs left standing in the FA Cup and they have every chance of going a step further at the expense of injury-hit Wolves, who are their hosts for a fascinating quarter-final encounter.

No Championship team has reached the final four since 2015 when Reading advanced to Wembley before bowing out with a 2-1 extra-time loss to Arsenal.

Reading reached the semi-finals without having to face a single top-flight opponent and a series of favourable draws have also assisted Coventry, who are 50-1 to get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 1987.

The Sky Blues were 5-0 winners at home to sixth-tier Maidstone in the fifth round and have been handed a reasonable opportunity against Wolves, who are weakened by the absence of some of their top attacking talent.

Wolves's 11-goal top scorer Hwang Hee-Chan misses out with a hamstring injury sustained during the 1-0 FA Cup fifth-round victory at home to Brighton.

He has been joined in the treatment room by fleet-footed winger Pedro Neto and attacking midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who were forced off during the first half of last Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory at home to Fulham.

Wolves shrugged aside those setbacks to register a vital three points but their efforts to finish the season on a high may depend on getting some of their key men back from injury.

Coping with adversity is nothing new for Gary O'Neil, who accepted the Wolves job just five days before the team's opening match of the season.

It was widely expected that Wolves would be be among the relegation candidates, but O'Neil has got them dreaming of a place in Europe and his efforts are set to be recognised by the club's owners, who are preparing for talks over an extended contract. Part of that process may involve O'Neil pushing for details on potential incoming transfers.

Wolves are threadbare in forward areas and are relying on 19-year-old striker Nathan Fraser, who is preparing to feature for the third consecutive game.

There is an outside chance of Matheus Cunha returning to the squad after a six-week layoff, but Wolves look short of firepower and that puts them at risk against their in-form opponents.

Coventry started the Championship season slowly but they have gathered 41 points from their last 21 matches and are sitting just one point outside of the playoff positions.

They are the second tier's sixth-highest scorers and possess a couple of high-quality individuals capable of providing a match-winning moment.

Pacy striker Haji Wright leads their scoring charts with 14 goals and is full of confidence after scoring both goals in last Saturday's 2-1 win at Watford, while classy attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare has the vision and audacity to make an impact on any high-profile occasion.

Either could deal a decisive blow this weekend, allowing Coventry to continue their remarkable FA Cup adventure.

Key stat

Coventry have lost just three of their last 22 matches

Probable teams

Wolves (3-5-1-1): Sa; Semedo, S Bueno, Kilman; Doherty, J Gomes, M Lemina, Doyle, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia; Fraser.

Subs: Bentley, T Gomes, H Bueno, Traore, N Lemina, Chirewa, Chiwome, Dawson, Cunha.

Coventry (3-4-1-2): Collins; Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Kitching; Eccles, Kelly, Sheaf, Bidwell; O'Hare; Wright, Simms.

Subs: Wilson, Binks, Dasilva, Palmer, Godden, Van Ewijk, Tavares, Andrews, Lusala.

Inside info

Wolves

Star man Rayan Ait-Nouri

Top scorer Mario Lemina

Penalty taker Pablo Sarabia

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Assist ace Pablo Sarabia

Set-piece aerial threat Max Kilman

Coventry

Star man Haji Wright

Top scorer Haji Wright

Penalty taker Haji Wright

Card magnet Kasey Palmer

Assist ace Callum O'Hare

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Kitching

Wolves v Coventry b et builder predictions

Coventry or draw double chance

Coventry have lost just three of their last 22 matches and can at the very least get to extra-time against their injury-hit hosts.

Haji Wright to score any time

The 25-year-old American has netted six goals in his last nine games and appears as likely as anyone to provide a match-winning moment at Molineux.

Mario Lemina to be carded

Lemina is a regular yellow-card recipient in the Premier League and he looks a strong caution candidate against Coventry.

Pays out at 19-1 with Paddy Power

