Chelsea v Leicester predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Chelsea v Leicester

You can watch Chelsea v Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals at 12.45pm on Sunday, March 17, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Chelsea v Leicester odds

Chelsea 4-9

Leicester 6-1

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Leicester team news

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell could be back in contention after a hamstring injury but Enzo Fernandez is suspended and Cesare Casadei is cup-tied. Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku are all out.

Leicester

Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet are out with hamstring issues while Jamie Vardy has a knock.

Chelsea v Leicester predictions

There is not much point dwelling on what has been another disappointing Premier League season at Chelsea, but while their more impatient followers are beginning to lose any faith they had in Mauricio Pochettino, there are a few signs that the future could be quite bright.

Every manager needs time and rarely gets it, but their poor league standing and the blow of losing the EFL Cup final have to be balanced with some decent home performances and entertaining football under the Argentinian's guidance.

And we should be provided with another decent spectacle when Championship leaders Leicester head to Stamford Bridge for their FA Cup quarter-final.

Cole Palmer has become a pivotal figure for Chelsea and Nicolas Jackson has found his touch in the final third, and as the Blues have just this competition to go for now, it seems the way to bring their supporters onside is to be positive, as they were in the second half of Monday's 3-2 win over Newcastle.

Leicester manager Enzo Maresca should ensure his team put Chelsea under immense pressure and their pressing game is well tuned to take on a defence that does not look solid.

While Chelsea have won eight of their last 11 games at the Bridge, they have kept just four clean sheets in their last 12 on their own patch while the visitors having scored in all but two of their 24 away games inside 90 minutes this season.

The East Midlands outfit lost 3-1 at Liverpool in the League Cup this season and it would not be a surprise if we witnessed a similar story to the one Chelsea endured in the last round when they beat another strong second-tier side Leeds 3-2.

Pochettino's side needed a last-minute goal from Conor Gallagher to ensure their passage from that tie and while they may not need to leave it as late this time, we can anticipate another open encounter with a few goals and both teams positively contributing to the scoreline.

Key stat

Leicester have scored in their last 24 matches

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Disasi, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson

Subs: Chalobah, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Acheampong, Gee

Leicester (4-3-3): Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Winks; Mavididi, Daka, Fatawu

Subs: Albrighton, Cannon, Souttar, Iheanacho, Justin, Akgun, Coady

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi

Leicester

Star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Top scorer Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall/Stephy Mavididi

Penalty taker Patson Daka

Card magnet Jannik Vestergaard

Assist ace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Set-piece aerial threat Jannik Vestergaard

Chelsea v Leicester b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have found the net in eight of Chelsea's last nine matches - the exception was the EFL Cup final - and their visitors are unlikely to sit back at Stamford Bridge

Nicolas Jackson to score

The Chelsea striker has scored in each of the Blues' last three matches and is sharp enough to make his presence felt in this one

Jannik Vestergaard to be booked

The Leicester defender has picked up ten yellow cards for the Championship leaders and could be put under pressure against players of superior quality to his usual opponents

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365 (bets not including extra-time or penalties)

