Chelsea v Leicester predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Chelsea v Leicester
You can watch Chelsea v Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals at 12.45pm on Sunday, March 17, live on BBC One
Match prediction & best bet
Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals
2pts Evs bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes
Chelsea v Leicester odds
Chelsea 4-9
Leicester 6-1
Draw 15-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Chelsea v Leicester team news
Chelsea
Ben Chilwell could be back in contention after a hamstring injury but Enzo Fernandez is suspended and Cesare Casadei is cup-tied. Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku are all out.
Leicester
Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet are out with hamstring issues while Jamie Vardy has a knock.
Chelsea v Leicester predictions
There is not much point dwelling on what has been another disappointing Premier League season at Chelsea, but while their more impatient followers are beginning to lose any faith they had in Mauricio Pochettino, there are a few signs that the future could be quite bright.
Every manager needs time and rarely gets it, but their poor league standing and the blow of losing the EFL Cup final have to be balanced with some decent home performances and entertaining football under the Argentinian's guidance.
And we should be provided with another decent spectacle when Championship leaders Leicester head to Stamford Bridge for their FA Cup quarter-final.
Cole Palmer has become a pivotal figure for Chelsea and Nicolas Jackson has found his touch in the final third, and as the Blues have just this competition to go for now, it seems the way to bring their supporters onside is to be positive, as they were in the second half of Monday's 3-2 win over Newcastle.
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca should ensure his team put Chelsea under immense pressure and their pressing game is well tuned to take on a defence that does not look solid.
While Chelsea have won eight of their last 11 games at the Bridge, they have kept just four clean sheets in their last 12 on their own patch while the visitors having scored in all but two of their 24 away games inside 90 minutes this season.
The East Midlands outfit lost 3-1 at Liverpool in the League Cup this season and it would not be a surprise if we witnessed a similar story to the one Chelsea endured in the last round when they beat another strong second-tier side Leeds 3-2.
Pochettino's side needed a last-minute goal from Conor Gallagher to ensure their passage from that tie and while they may not need to leave it as late this time, we can anticipate another open encounter with a few goals and both teams positively contributing to the scoreline.
Key stat
Leicester have scored in their last 24 matches
Probable teams
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Disasi, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson
Subs: Chalobah, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Acheampong, Gee
Leicester (4-3-3): Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Winks; Mavididi, Daka, Fatawu
Subs: Albrighton, Cannon, Souttar, Iheanacho, Justin, Akgun, Coady
Inside info
Chelsea
Star man Cole Palmer
Top scorer Cole Palmer
Penalty taker Cole Palmer
Card magnet Nicolas Jackson
Assist ace Cole Palmer
Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi
Leicester
Star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Top scorer Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall/Stephy Mavididi
Penalty taker Patson Daka
Card magnet Jannik Vestergaard
Assist ace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Set-piece aerial threat Jannik Vestergaard
Chelsea v Leicester bet builder predictions
Both teams to score
Both teams have found the net in eight of Chelsea's last nine matches - the exception was the EFL Cup final - and their visitors are unlikely to sit back at Stamford Bridge
Nicolas Jackson to score
The Chelsea striker has scored in each of the Blues' last three matches and is sharp enough to make his presence felt in this one
Jannik Vestergaard to be booked
The Leicester defender has picked up ten yellow cards for the Championship leaders and could be put under pressure against players of superior quality to his usual opponents
Pays out at 10-1 with bet365 (bets not including extra-time or penalties)
Published on 16 March 2024inSport
Last updated 14:31, 16 March 2024
- Manchester United v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Man City v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 on Haaland to have a shot on target
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Turnaround time could play pivotal role in tight Premier League title race
- Ireland v Scotland Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses plus £5 free bet for today's races
- Cheltenham Festival free bets & betting offers: £695 up for grabs for today's races + a Gold Cup tip
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get £30 in free bets with BetUK + Day 4 Tips
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets + County Hurdle & Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Tips
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for today's races
