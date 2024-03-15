Man City v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 on Haaland to have a shot on target

Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 that Erling Haaland has a shot on target in Saturday's FA Cup clash between Man City and Newcastle.

Where to watch Man City v Newcastle

You can watch Man City v Newcastle in the FA Cup at 5.30pm on Saturday, March 16, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Man City to win & over 3.5 goals

3pts 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Man City v Newcastle odds

Man City 1-4

Newcastle 11-1

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man City v Newcastle team news

Man City

Kevin De Bruyne and goalkeeper Ederson have joined Jack Grealish (groin) on the sidelines. Stefan Ortega will start in goal.

Newcastle

Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn will be assessed after suffering knocks in Monday's defeat at Chelsea. Harvey Barnes, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali are unavailable and Joe White is cup-tied.

Man City v Newcastle predictions

Manchester City are still on course for a repeat of last season's treble and a home FA Cup quarter-final against struggling Newcastle looks one of the more straightforward obstacles in their path.

The Citizens are involved in a compelling Premier League title scrap with Arsenal and Liverpool and they face a tough route to the Champions League final, with a quarter-final tie against Real Madrid and a possible semi against the Gunners or Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola's men have been imperious in the FA Cup over the past two seasons, winning all nine of their ties and averaging 3.44 goals per game.

Those stats are particularly impressive given that their opponents have included Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham as well as Luton, who were swatted aside 6-2 in the last 16.

City's high-scoring cup exploits may well continue against a Newcastle side who have been conceding and scoring goals at a remarkable rate since Christmas.

Their last ten Premier League fixtures have produced 49 goals and that sequence includes Monday's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea and a home loss to City by the same scoreline in January.

Kevin De Bruyne, who scored City's second goal to help them come from 2-1 down at St James' Park, is sidelined but the cup holders have enough attacking quality to ease past their visitors.

Newcastle's early-season highlights included a 4-1 Champions League win over Paris St-Germain and a 1-0 EFL Cup victory over the Citizens.

That autumnal optimism has long since disappeared, though, and Monday's defeat at Stamford Bridge left Eddie Howe's men tenth in the table.

They are double-figure odds to pull off a cup upset at the Etihad Stadium and their recent defensive record offers little hope against a City attack led by Erling Haaland, who scored five goals at Luton in the last 16 and bagged a hat-trick in last season's 6-0 quarter-final drubbing of Burnley.

The 3-1 City correct score is worth considering. It has been a winning bet in five of their last 11 games in all competitions, including their last two home matches against Manchester United and Copenhagen.

A more solid selection is for the home side to win a contest featuring over 3.5 goals. Newcastle have been involved in some extraordinary matches in 2024 – Liverpool's xG was around 7.5 in their 4-2 league win at Anfield on New Year's Day – and there could be an entertaining end to the Magpies' cup run.

Key stat

Manchester City have won their last nine FA Cup ties by an aggregate score of 31-3

Probable teams

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bobb, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Foden, Silva, Stones, Akanji, Lewis, Gomez, Nunes

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Almiron

Subs: Gordon, Hall, Anderson, Miley, Krafth, Targett, Lascelles

Inside info

Man City

Star man Rodri

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Julian Alvarez

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Bruno Guimaraes

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Man City v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Newcastle's last ten Premier League matches have produced 49 goals, so a lively contest is on the cards when they face the FA Cup holders

Alexander Isak to score at any time

Newcastle's striker has scored five goals in his last seven league appearances and bagged the winner against City in this season's EFL Cup tie

Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card

The Brazilian has been booked in all three meetings with the Citizens this season and he may struggle to stay out of trouble at the Etihad

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

