Liverpool v Southampton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
Free FA Cup tips, best bets and predictions for Liverpool v Southampton. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Liverpool v Southampton. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Liverpool v Southampton
You can watch Liverpool v Southampton in the FA Cup at 8pm on Wednesday February 28, live on ITV1
Match prediction & best bet
Draw-Liverpool double result
1pt 4-1 general
You can bet on Liverpool v Southampton here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Liverpool v Southampton odds
Liverpool 13-20
Southampton 4-1
Draw 17-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool v Southampton team news
Liverpool
Midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo are likely to join Curtis Jones, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are doubts after missing the EFL Cup final so a youthful starting 11 is expected.
Southampton
Ryan Fraser suffered a knee injury on Saturday and Ross Stewart and Juan Larios are also out. Flynn Downes is doubtful and David Brooks is cup-tied but his fellow Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell is eligible.
Liverpool v Southampton predictions
Backers of Liverpool to win four major trophies in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club were able to tick off the first piece of silverware thanks to Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute winner against Chelsea in Sunday's EFL Cup final.
That victory has come at a price, though, with midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo joining a lengthy list of injury absentees and Klopp is expected to name an inexperienced starting 11 for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton.
The scale of Liverpool's injury crisis is reflected by odds of 4-1 about a Southampton victory in 90 minutes at Anfield, where Manchester United went off at 8-1 in December's Premier League fixture.
Saints have hit a flat spot in their Championship promotion campaign, losing three of their last four league games having been unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions before then.
The betting suggests this is a great opportunity for Southampton, particularly if Klopp opts not to gamble with the fitness of forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.
However, the underdogs look short enough to win a fixture that manager Russell Martin said "we could do without right now if I'm being honest".
Martin must be pragmatic about his team selection given his side's fierce four-way battle for automatic promotion with Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds so the draw-Liverpool double result looks a good bet.
The Reds may take time to break through after Sunday's gruelling cup final but they have scored 65 per cent of their league goals after half-time this term.
Key stat
Liverpool have scored 41 of their 63 Premier League goals in the second half this season
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Clark, Mac Allister, McConnell; Elliott, Danns, Gakpo
Subs: Salah, Nunez, Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Robertson
Southampton (4-3-3): Lumley; Bree, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Rothwell, Smallbone, Aribo; Edozie, A Armstrong, Sulemana
Subs: Adams, S Armstrong, Downes, Harwood-Bellis, Manning, Mara, Charles
Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Liverpool v Southampton
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Liverpool v Southampton in the FA Cup.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Liverpool v Southampton
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 27 February 2024inFA Cup
Last updated 15:10, 27 February 2024