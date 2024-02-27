Liverpool v Southampton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Liverpool v Southampton. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Liverpool v Southampton

You can watch Liverpool v Southampton in the FA Cup at 8pm on Wednesday February 28, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Draw-Liverpool double result

1pt 4-1 general

Liverpool v Southampton odds

Liverpool 13-20

Southampton 4-1

Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Southampton team news

Liverpool

Midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo are likely to join Curtis Jones, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are doubts after missing the EFL Cup final so a youthful starting 11 is expected.

Southampton

Ryan Fraser suffered a knee injury on Saturday and Ross Stewart and Juan Larios are also out. Flynn Downes is doubtful and David Brooks is cup-tied but his fellow Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell is eligible.

Liverpool v Southampton predictions

Backers of Liverpool to win four major trophies in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club were able to tick off the first piece of silverware thanks to Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute winner against Chelsea in Sunday's EFL Cup final.

That victory has come at a price, though, with midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo joining a lengthy list of injury absentees and Klopp is expected to name an inexperienced starting 11 for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton.

The scale of Liverpool's injury crisis is reflected by odds of 4-1 about a Southampton victory in 90 minutes at Anfield, where Manchester United went off at 8-1 in December's Premier League fixture.

Saints have hit a flat spot in their Championship promotion campaign, losing three of their last four league games having been unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions before then.

The betting suggests this is a great opportunity for Southampton, particularly if Klopp opts not to gamble with the fitness of forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

However, the underdogs look short enough to win a fixture that manager Russell Martin said "we could do without right now if I'm being honest".

Martin must be pragmatic about his team selection given his side's fierce four-way battle for automatic promotion with Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds so the draw-Liverpool double result looks a good bet.

The Reds may take time to break through after Sunday's gruelling cup final but they have scored 65 per cent of their league goals after half-time this term.

Key stat

Liverpool have scored 41 of their 63 Premier League goals in the second half this season

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Clark, Mac Allister, McConnell; Elliott, Danns, Gakpo

Subs: Salah, Nunez, Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Robertson

Southampton (4-3-3): Lumley; Bree, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Rothwell, Smallbone, Aribo; Edozie, A Armstrong, Sulemana

Subs: Adams, S Armstrong, Downes, Harwood-Bellis, Manning, Mara, Charles

