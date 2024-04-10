Liverpool vs Atalanta prediction, betting tips and odds: Reds more reliable in attack than defence

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Liverpool vs Atalanta. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta

You can watch Liverpool vs Atalanta in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday, April 11, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bets

Liverpool to win 3-1

1pt 10-1 Hills

Teun Koopmeiners to be first goalscorer

1pt each-way 16-1 bet365

Liverpool vs Atalanta odds

Liverpool 1-3

Atalanta 8-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool vs Atalanta predictions

Liverpool's Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City were involved in cracking Champions League ties on Tuesday and the Reds' Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta should be another exciting European encounter.

Jurgen Klopp's hopes of a clean sweep of trophies in his final season have been hurt by north-west rivals Manchester United, who beat Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-finals before last weekend's damaging 2-2 league draw at Old Trafford.

That result saw the Reds slip to third in the title betting but they remain the team to beat in the Europa League, having walloped Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last 12 Anfield victories in all competitions and visitors Atalanta are capable of landing a blow on the home defence.

However, the only teams who have avoided defeat in 25 games at Anfield this season are United, who faced 34 shots at goal in December's 0-0 draw, and title contenders Arsenal and City, whose visits both finished 1-1.

A 3-1 Liverpool win looks a tempting correct-score bet but the Reds have conceded the opening goal in three of their last four home league games – against Luton, City and Brighton – and were level at 1-1 with 15 minutes to go against Sheffield United in last Thursday's 3-1 victory.

Those sluggish starts suggest Atalanta's Dutch playmaker Teun Koopmeiners, who has notched ten times in his last 14 club appearances, merits an each-way bet to be first goalscorer.

Key stat

Liverpool have conceded at least once in 11 of their last 12 home wins in all competitions

Liverpool vs Atalanta team news

Liverpool

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic returned to training this week but may not be rushed back to action. Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak remain sidelined.

Atalanta

Charles De Ketelaere made his comeback against Cagliari but is likely to be on the bench. Centre-back Giorgio Scalvini (hamstring) is sidelined.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gakpo, Jones, Elliott, Quansah, Jota, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, Scamacca

Subs: Pasalic, Miranchuk, De Ketelaere, Holm, Hien, Hateboer, Bakker

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Atalanta

Star man Teun Koopmeiners

Top scorer Teun Koopmeiners

Penalty taker Teun Koopmeiners

Card magnet Marten de Roon

Assist ace Ademola Lookman

Set-piece aerial threat Gianluca Scamacca

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.