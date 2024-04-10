Liverpool vs Atalanta prediction, betting tips and odds: Reds more reliable in attack than defence
Where to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta
You can watch Liverpool vs Atalanta in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday, April 11, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bets
Liverpool to win 3-1
1pt 10-1 Hills
Teun Koopmeiners to be first goalscorer
1pt each-way 16-1 bet365
Liverpool vs Atalanta odds
Liverpool 1-3
Atalanta 8-1
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool vs Atalanta predictions
Liverpool's Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City were involved in cracking Champions League ties on Tuesday and the Reds' Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta should be another exciting European encounter.
Jurgen Klopp's hopes of a clean sweep of trophies in his final season have been hurt by north-west rivals Manchester United, who beat Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-finals before last weekend's damaging 2-2 league draw at Old Trafford.
That result saw the Reds slip to third in the title betting but they remain the team to beat in the Europa League, having walloped Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last 16.
Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last 12 Anfield victories in all competitions and visitors Atalanta are capable of landing a blow on the home defence.
However, the only teams who have avoided defeat in 25 games at Anfield this season are United, who faced 34 shots at goal in December's 0-0 draw, and title contenders Arsenal and City, whose visits both finished 1-1.
A 3-1 Liverpool win looks a tempting correct-score bet but the Reds have conceded the opening goal in three of their last four home league games – against Luton, City and Brighton – and were level at 1-1 with 15 minutes to go against Sheffield United in last Thursday's 3-1 victory.
Those sluggish starts suggest Atalanta's Dutch playmaker Teun Koopmeiners, who has notched ten times in his last 14 club appearances, merits an each-way bet to be first goalscorer.
Key stat
Liverpool have conceded at least once in 11 of their last 12 home wins in all competitions
Liverpool vs Atalanta team news
Liverpool
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic returned to training this week but may not be rushed back to action. Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak remain sidelined.
Atalanta
Charles De Ketelaere made his comeback against Cagliari but is likely to be on the bench. Centre-back Giorgio Scalvini (hamstring) is sidelined.
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Gakpo, Jones, Elliott, Quansah, Jota, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch
Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, Scamacca
Subs: Pasalic, Miranchuk, De Ketelaere, Holm, Hien, Hateboer, Bakker
Inside info
Liverpool
Star man Mohamed Salah
Top scorer Mohamed Salah
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Darwin Nunez
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Atalanta
Star man Teun Koopmeiners
Top scorer Teun Koopmeiners
Penalty taker Teun Koopmeiners
Card magnet Marten de Roon
Assist ace Ademola Lookman
Set-piece aerial threat Gianluca Scamacca
Published on 10 April 2024inEuropa League
Last updated 13:48, 10 April 2024
