Aston Villa vs Lille prediction, betting tips and odds: Lille likely to leave their mark

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Aston Villa vs Lille. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Lille

You can watch Aston Villa vs Lille in the Europa Conference League at 8pm on Thursday April 11, live on TNT Sports 3

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-5 general

You can bet on Aston Villa vs Lille here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Aston Villa vs Lille odds

Aston Villa 8-13

Lille 9-2

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa vs Lille predictions

Villa Park's status as a fortress has quickly diminished. Aston Villa's first 15 games on their own patch this season yielded 13 wins and only one loss, but the last eight have produced four defeats and just three victories.

A 3-3 draw with Brentford – who haven't won a game since February – in their latest home match summed up a lot of the issues they are experiencing and will need to eradicate quickly if they are to progress into the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Their defence has looked shaky for a while now and the Villans have conceded 18 goals in their last ten home games, a significant rise on the eight they shipped in the previous ten.

Premier League relegation contenders Sheffield United, Burnley and Nottingham Forest have all scored at Villa Park in recent weeks – the Clarets and Forest grabbed two apiece – which is bad news for Villa as they prepare to face Lille, who are bang in form.

Les Dogues are on a seven-match unbeaten streak which has included wins over Lens and Marseille as well as a draw at high-flying Brest.

Given Villa's recent defensive struggles, the French outfit should be pretty confident they can get on the scoresheet in Birmingham. Jonathan David has bagged 23 goals this term and could cause a shaky backline some issues at Villa Park.

However, Unai Emery is a master in European competitions and the four-time Europa League winner certainly will not let his side go down without a fight, so expect the Villans, led by 24-goal Ollie Watkins, to also contribute to a high-scoring total in this first leg.

Both teams to score has been a winning bet in seven of Villa's last ten games as well as Lille's last five, so expect net-bulging action at both ends in a game which features over 2.5 goals – a bet which has landed in eight of the hosts' last ten fixtures.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Lille's last five matches.

Aston Villa vs Lille team news

Aston Villa

Nicolo Zaniolo is back from suspension and Ollie Watkins should feature despite a slight hamstring issue but Matty Cash, Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey are all sidelined.

Lille

Andrej Ilic, Tiago Morais and Samuel Umtiti all miss out for the visitors but young English midfielder Angel Gomes is back from injury and should at least be on the bench.

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby; Watkins

Subs: Digne, Chambers, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Rogers, Duran, Kellyman

Lille (4-3-3): Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaily; Bentaleb, Andre, Haraldsson; Zhegrova, David, Cabella

Subs: Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Bouaddi, Ounas, Gomes, Cavaleiro, Yazici

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Diego Carlos

Lille

Star man Jonathan David

Top scorer Jonathan David

Penalty taker Jonathan David

Card magnet Benjamin Andre

Assist ace Edon Zhegrova

Set-piece aerial threat Bafode Diakite

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Aston Villa vs Lille

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Aston Villa vs Lille in the Europa Conference League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Aston Villa vs Lille

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.