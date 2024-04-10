Aston Villa vs Lille prediction, betting tips and odds: Lille likely to leave their mark
Where to watch Aston Villa vs Lille
You can watch Aston Villa vs Lille in the Europa Conference League at 8pm on Thursday April 11, live on TNT Sports 3
Match prediction & best bet
Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals
2pts 6-5 general
Aston Villa vs Lille odds
Aston Villa 8-13
Lille 9-2
Draw 3-1
Aston Villa vs Lille predictions
Villa Park's status as a fortress has quickly diminished. Aston Villa's first 15 games on their own patch this season yielded 13 wins and only one loss, but the last eight have produced four defeats and just three victories.
A 3-3 draw with Brentford – who haven't won a game since February – in their latest home match summed up a lot of the issues they are experiencing and will need to eradicate quickly if they are to progress into the Europa Conference League semi-finals.
Their defence has looked shaky for a while now and the Villans have conceded 18 goals in their last ten home games, a significant rise on the eight they shipped in the previous ten.
Premier League relegation contenders Sheffield United, Burnley and Nottingham Forest have all scored at Villa Park in recent weeks – the Clarets and Forest grabbed two apiece – which is bad news for Villa as they prepare to face Lille, who are bang in form.
Les Dogues are on a seven-match unbeaten streak which has included wins over Lens and Marseille as well as a draw at high-flying Brest.
Given Villa's recent defensive struggles, the French outfit should be pretty confident they can get on the scoresheet in Birmingham. Jonathan David has bagged 23 goals this term and could cause a shaky backline some issues at Villa Park.
However, Unai Emery is a master in European competitions and the four-time Europa League winner certainly will not let his side go down without a fight, so expect the Villans, led by 24-goal Ollie Watkins, to also contribute to a high-scoring total in this first leg.
Both teams to score has been a winning bet in seven of Villa's last ten games as well as Lille's last five, so expect net-bulging action at both ends in a game which features over 2.5 goals – a bet which has landed in eight of the hosts' last ten fixtures.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in Lille's last five matches.
Aston Villa vs Lille team news
Aston Villa
Nicolo Zaniolo is back from suspension and Ollie Watkins should feature despite a slight hamstring issue but Matty Cash, Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey are all sidelined.
Lille
Andrej Ilic, Tiago Morais and Samuel Umtiti all miss out for the visitors but young English midfielder Angel Gomes is back from injury and should at least be on the bench.
Probable teams
Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby; Watkins
Subs: Digne, Chambers, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Rogers, Duran, Kellyman
Lille (4-3-3): Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaily; Bentaleb, Andre, Haraldsson; Zhegrova, David, Cabella
Subs: Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Bouaddi, Ounas, Gomes, Cavaleiro, Yazici
Inside info
Aston Villa
Star man Ollie Watkins
Top scorer Ollie Watkins
Penalty taker Douglas Luiz
Card magnet Douglas Luiz
Assist ace Ollie Watkins
Set-piece aerial threat Diego Carlos
Lille
Star man Jonathan David
Top scorer Jonathan David
Penalty taker Jonathan David
Card magnet Benjamin Andre
Assist ace Edon Zhegrova
Set-piece aerial threat Bafode Diakite
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 10 April 2024inEuropa League
Last updated 12:38, 10 April 2024
