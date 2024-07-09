Netherlands vs England prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in free bets with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet on Netherlands vs England. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Netherlands vs England

You can watch Netherlands vs England in the Euro 2024 semi-final at 8pm on Wednesday July 10th, live on ITV1.

Match prediction & best bet

England to qualify

1pt 4-5 Hills

England rose to the challenge when defeating Switzerland on penalties in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals and they may have a little too much nous for the Netherlands, who may fall short of reaching their first European Championship final since 1988.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 England to Win, England v Switzerland ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for England, Saturday, July 6th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

You can bet on Netherlands vs England here and get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Netherlands vs England odds

Netherlands 9-4

England 13-8

Draw 15-8

Odds correct at time of publishing

Netherlands vs England predictions

England are the only semi-finalist at Euro 2024 to have never been crowned European champions, but they have become accustomed to competing at the business end of major tournaments and their experience of high-pressure games could be key to defeating the Netherlands in Dortmund.

Gareth Southgate has received plenty of criticism for the risk-averse nature of England's performances but he is preparing the Three Lions for their third major tournament semi-final in just six years.

In contrast, the Netherlands' best effort in that time has been a run to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The Dutch have not appeared in the World Cup semi-finals since 2014 and last reached the final four of a European Championship 20 years ago, when they were edged aside 2-1 by hosts Portugal.

Experience is never a guarantor of success but it does help in clutch moments such as England's penalty shootout win over Switzerland on Saturday, when there seemed to be clarity of mind and confidence behind every spot-kick they took.

England's performance against the Swiss received excessive praise, but it was undoubtedly an improvement on what had gone before and leaves Three Lions fans dreaming that a successful summer could still be on the cards.

However, the market reaction has been fairly subdued with England's title odds contracting only marginally from 7-2 to 11-4 since the start of the knockout rounds.

For the first time in the tournament there is a more realistic assessment of England's chances and it can be argued that, at a shade of odds-on, they are a value bet to get past the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The odds about a Dutch triumph at Euro 2024 have shrunk markedly from 12-1 to 5-1 following knockout victories over Romania and Turkey, but their quarter-final showing against the Turks was far from convincing.

Ronald Koeman's side were outplayed for large periods of the first half and were probably relieved to have reached half-time only one goal behind.

Then came a change of tactics and personnel with target man Wout Weghorst coming on for winger Steven Bergwijn, and the more direct approach paid dividends when Stefan de Vrij's headed goal changed the course of the game.

The Dutch edged in front only six minutes later when Cody Gakpo, their outstanding player of the tournament, forced Mert Muldur to put through his own net, and the Oranje held on despite a flurry of late chances for Turkey, who had look dangerous throughout.

Turkey's failure to get over the line was influenced by losses of concentration at the back and a lack of composure in offensive situations. However, the Dutch performance was full of rough edges, including the inability to stop Turkey's key men Hakan Calhanoglu and Arda Guler receiving the ball in dangerous areas.

There was a lack of dynamism and energy in midfield and that may prove costly against England, who may find it easier to get their creative match-winners, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, heavily involved.

Bellingham has had a strange tournament, producing moments of magic in the victories over Serbia and Slovakia but struggling to get involved for long periods in other games.

Phil Foden has probably been more involved in England's build-up play and has registered nine shots, the second-most of any Three Lions player.

That said, Foden's performances in Germany have been nowhere near the levels he frequently attained for Manchester City in the Premier League last season, when he contributed 19 goals and eight assists for the English champions.

Getting Bellingham and Foden to play gel is a conundrum Southgate is still trying to solve.

However, the duo showed some more encouraging signs against the Swiss and either could produce a match-winning moment to take England through to the first major final on foreign soil.

Key stat

England are unbeaten in their last 13 competitive games.

Netherlands vs England team news

Netherlands

Steven Bergwijn has been substituted at half-time in each of the last two games and could lose his place in Ronald Koeman's starting 11. Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen are possible replacements.

England

Marc Guehi is free to play after serving a one-match ban and could replace Ezri Konsa in defence. Luke Shaw has declared himself fully fit but is likely to start on the bench.

Probable teams

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

England (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Inside info

Netherlands

Star man Virgil van Dijk

Top scorer Memphis Depay

Penalty taker Cody Gakpo

Card magnet Tijjani Reijnders

Assist ace Denzel Dumfries

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

England

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Kieran Trippier

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Match info

Fifa rankings

Netherlands 7, England 5

Venue

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Weather

Clear, 23C

Grab £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power when you bet on Netherlands vs England

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet £10 on Netherlands vs England.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Paddy Power bet builder offer when you place a qualifying bet on Netherlands vs England at Euro 2024.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link to sign up using promo code YSKASP .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of 1-2 (1.50) with seven days of registering.

Get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bet builders. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 GMT on 01/04/2025.

Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets.

You’ll receive a total of £50 in bet builder bets which will be valid for 90 days.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Free Bets’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

To use your bet builder bets, add the selections to your betslip that meets the terms and conditions of this offer.

If you make more than one selection in your betslip which qualifies for this offer, the free bet will be applied to the selection with the longest odds.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will not count towards this promotion - Apple Pay is acceptable.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.