Spain vs England Euro 2024 final correct-score football predictions + grab 50-1 for England to win

It’s the game England fans have waited three long years for as their team prepare to roar in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday. England face Spain in Berlin looking to win their first European trophy while their opponents shoot for a record-breaking fourth gong and first since 2012.

Which team are you backing? Do you fancy the experience of the Spanish or the form of the English who suffered a near-miss at Wembley when losing the previous Euros on penalties?

While there are reasons to back either team, Parimatch is offering Racing Post readers a a massive 50-1 odds for England to win , so it might be worth backing The Three Lions on this occassion.

Click any link on this page to register an online account for the 2024 Euro finals with Parimatch, secure your welcome bonus and gamble on England vs Spain.

England vs Spain correct score match prediction

The Three Lions lead The Red One by 13 wins to 10 in the head-to-head stats and they bagged a memorable 3-2 victory when the sides last met in a 2018 Nations League encounter. Goals from Marcus Rashford and a Raheem Sterling double was enough to better Spanish strikes from Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get 50/1 On England To Win In 90 Minutes NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Racing and Football offers CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Wide range of in-play options

Wide range of in-play options Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on England - Match Betting - 90 mins v Spain. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 09:00 UK time on 11/07/2024 until 20:00 UK time on 14/07/2024. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Neutrals would love more of the same with plenty of goals and even more talking points. But we’re sure everyone connected to Team England would be happy with a victory of any description in the final, even if it were to come on penalties.

Back England to win at great odds or register an account by clicking any link on this page to secure your welcome bonus and England vs Spain Euro 2024 final free bet.

England 2-1 Spain @9-1 with Parimatch

Followers of our Euro 2024 previews know we tipped England to beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-final and the scene is set to bow out with another lovely profit.

Sticking with the stats, we’re picking England to grab their second win of the week by the odd goal in three. Past results show 2-1 was the final score in four of the previous meetings and we’re happy to stick with that scoreline at great odds.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.