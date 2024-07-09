Bet builder tips and predictions for Netherlands vs England + get 50-1 on England to commit a foul with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on England to commit a foul against the Netherlands. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch

ITV1, 8pm Wednesday

Netherlands vs England bet builder tips

England to win

Phil Foden to score or assist

Tijjani Reijnders to be carded

22-1 with Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 - England To Commit 1+ Foul, England v Netherlands ENHANCED ODDS Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+.

You can bet on Netherlands vs England here and get 50-1 on England to commit a foul with Sky Bet

Dan Childs's bet builder predictions

England to win

England have not won a game inside 90 minutes since defeating Serbia 1-0 in their opening match of Euro 2024, but they look overpriced to defeat the Netherlands in Wednesday's semi-final tie.

Three Lions fans have been put through the wringer at the finals, with an injury-time Jude Bellingham equaliser needed against Slovakia and penalties required to see off Switzerland.

But there was a definite improvement in England's performance against the Swiss and it might not take a vintage display to see off a Netherlands side who have not fully convinced.

The Dutch defence was all over the place during a 3-2 group-stage loss to Austria and they gave up lots of opportunities in their 2-1 quarter-final success over Turkey.

Ronald Koeman's side do not look as defensively secure as England and their vulnerabilities could be exposed.

Phil Foden to score or assist

Phil Foden has performed well below expectations this summer but he could spark into life in Dortmund.

In fairness to Foden, he is far from the only England player to have struggled to replicate their club form in Germany.

However, he has kept on trying to make things happen and has registered nine shots, the second-most of any Three Lions player.

The 24-year-old had a better game in the quarter-final against Switzerland where he seemed more suited to England's change of formation.

Foden's confidence is starting to grow and he has the technique to either deliver a killer pass or a decisive finish against the Dutch.

Tijjani Reijnders to be carded

The midfield battle could be a key area with Foden and Jude Bellingham hoping to provide match-winning moments and Dutch attempting to stop them.

England's chances of winning will be greatly enhanced if they can get the best out of their two number tens, who were showing signs of striking up a better relationship against Switzerland.

The Netherlands cannot afford to allow the classy pair to gain a foothold in the game and they may take a robust approach with midfield duo Jerdy Schouten and Tijjani Reijnders tasked with doing the bulk of the destructive work.

Reijnders showed his competitive side for Milan last season, collecting eight yellow cards in 36 appearances.

He has been booked once at Euro 2024 and could again find his way into the book against England.

Get 50-1 on England to commit a foul against the Netherlands with Sky Bet

We’ve already mentioned that Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on England to commit a foul against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

Here is how you can claim this 50-1 Sky Bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Netherlands vs England at Euro 2024.

New customers can head over to Sky Bet through this link and click 'Get Offer'.

through this link Sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer and make a minimum deposit of £5.

Place a bet of £1 on 'ENGLAND TO COMMIT 1+ FOUL in NETHERLANDS V ENGLAND' at enhanced odds of 50-1.

If the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as 5 x £10 free bet tokens.

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only.

Min/max stake £1.

Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours.

First single bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets exclude virtuals.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Visit Sky Bet for more information.

Sky Bet 18+ . For more info visit gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.​​