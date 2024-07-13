Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 Review of the tournament

It's often said in the media world that you have to sell the sizzle rather than the sausage. However, I think it's okay to treat people like adults and admit it's not been a great Euros with only 114 goals scored in the 50 matches. But there have been some incredible moments and here's a few awards after a whirlwind month of football.

Best game

Georgia against Turkey had everything with brilliant strikes, passionate fans, a dramatic ending - had you forgotten the final goal came after the Georgian keeper had gone up for a corner? - and all played with the rain lashing down in Dortmund's stadium which remains one of Europe's most atmospheric arenas.

Best player

I'd go Fabian Ruiz but couldn't argue if it went to Lamine Yamal or Rodri.

Best goal

The occasion matters and therefore what Yamal did as a 16-year-old in the semi-final against France was outrageous, taking on world-class defenders before putting his effort into the top corner. However, could he get served in an offy and drink a bottle of Mad Dog 20-20? No chance, therefore you could argue I was the more talented 16-year-old.

Best moment

Jude Bellingham had been terrible against Slovakia. England had been terrible against Slovakia. Gareth Southgate's refusal to make in-game tactical switches had been terrible against Slovakia. And then a long throw, a flick-on and Bellingham's overhead kick changed everything.

Best TV channel

I'm going ITV. In the battle of the presenters Mark Pougatch is a better broadcaster than Gary Lineker and you'd take the ITV A-team of Neville, Wrighty and Keano over Rio and Richards every day of the week when it comes to half-time and full-time analysis. The Beeb won the pre-game with interesting views from different countries - the piece on Albanian football before the Italian game was particularly good - but ITV's co-commentator Andros Townsend was the outstanding media person of the tournament.

Best assist

Cristiano Ronaldo was through on goal against Turkey and, er . . . passed to Bruno Fernandes. It was completely out of character until it was pointed out that pass meant he went joint-top of the most assists at Euro finals. He is even selfish when it looks like he is being selfless.

Best punch-up

I think the referee is still booking players in that Czech Republic v Turkey game.

Best injury-time

Scotland needed to score. Hungary needed to score. And still neither looked like being remotely good enough to do that until Kevin Csobeth 100th-minute finish which was the latest goal in the history of the Euros.

Best save

"It's difficult when they have Gordon Banks in goal," quipped Austrian manager Ralf Rangnick after Turkish cat Mert Gunok somehow kept Christoph Baumgartner at bay.

Best referee

Daniele Orsato retires at the end of this tournament and his no-nonsense approach will be missed.

Best betting moment

Jan Vertonghen's own goal against France was most welcome . . .

Worst betting moment

The VAR interventions in Belgium's defeat to Slovakia were not.

Best substitution

It was obviously all part of the Southgate masterplan. Give Ollie Watkins a little run out against Denmark, then keep him fresh by forgetting about him as the Three Lions struggled to put away Slovenia, Slovakia and Switzerland and then bring him back for his winner against Netherlands. Bosh.

Second funniest moment

Portugal got a free kick near the touchline and way out from goal against Slovenia. Ronaldo did what any sane professional would do in that situation - he took a deep breath went through the old Jonny Wilkinson routine and continued the impression further by aiming for a conversion rather than troubling the goalkeeper.

Funniest moment

In the same Slovenia match Portugal were awarded a penalty. Ronaldo missed it and cried. He's 39.

And so that's another Euros done. It's not been pretty but few in England will care if the Three Lions are victorious. You don't need to know how the sausage was made, just that it tastes good in the end.

