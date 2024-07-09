Netherlands vs England: passes, cards and goalscorer prop bets + get 50-1 on England to commit a foul with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on England to commit a foul against the Netherlands. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Netherlands vs England

ITV1, 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Harry Kane to score at any time

2pts 21-10 bet365

Kieran Trippier to be shown a card

1pt 4-1 general

Tijjani Reijnders over 46.5 passes

2pts 5-6 bet365

Player props preview

Harry Kane has come in for plenty of criticism at Euro 2024, but bettors won’t get too many chances to back a goalscorer of the England captain's quality at bigger than 2-1 to score at any time.

The Bayern Munich man scored 44 times in 45 games for his new club in the Bundesliga and is England’s all-time leading goalscorer with 65 strikes in 96 appearances for the Three Lions.

The 30-year-old has scored two of England’s five goals at this summer Euros despite not being at his best and has taken 12 shots in his last three matches.

Kane, who will be on penalty duty for the Three Lions when he is on the pitch, could strike when it matters most in Wednesday's semi-final.

The composition of England’s left side has been a real source of discussion throughout the tournament and it remains to be seen if Gareth Southgate will hand a start to Luke Shaw, who came off the bench against Switzerland after a long spell on the sidelines.

If Shaw isn't fit enough to play from the off again then Kieran Trippier will likely continue at left-back and he could be exposed by the Netherlands in Dortmund.

The Dutch often look to marauding right-back Denzel Dumfries to create overloads on his flank and such tactics will test Trippier’s defensive abilities on his weaker side.

The Newcastle man was booked five times in 26 Premier League starts last term and has also already been cautioned at the Euros.

One area in which the Netherlands have improved since the group stage is in midfield, where they look far more balanced thanks to Tijjani Reijnders' performances in a deeper role.

The Milan man has made 117 passes in the Oranje's two knockout outings and he is fancied to surpass a mark of 46 passes against the Three Lions.

Expect Reijnders, who averaged 50.3 passes per game in Serie A last season, to drop deep to take the ball from the Netherlands' central defenders with regularity on Wednesday.

Read on for more top tips & analysis for Netherlands vs England . . .

Netherlands vs England prediction, betting tips and odds + get England to reach the final at 50-1 or the Netherlands at 70-1 with Paddy Power



Bet builder tips and predictions for Netherlands vs England + get 50-1 on England to commit a foul with Sky Bet

Jonathan Wilson: Midfield overload and Dumfries's forward raids central to semi-final tactical battle

Mark Langdon: My football fever doesn't spread to Three Lions

