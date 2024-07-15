England's Euro 2024 squad arrived home on Monday but their 2-1 final defeat to Spain may not be the end of the road for manager Gareth Southgate.

Coral and Ladbrokes offer 1-2 that Southgate is in charge of the Three Lions for their Nations League fixture against Ireland on September 7.

Doubts remain over the long-term future of the England manager, who reached a century of matches in charge during the run to Sunday's European Championship final in Berlin.

It is 6-4 with Coral and Ladbrokes that Southgate leaves his position before the Ireland game, although reports before the final suggested the FA were keen for him to stay on whatever the result against Spain.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter heads the betting to be the next permanent England manager. Potter is 2-1 favourite ahead of Newcastle manager Eddie Howe at 5-1 and Mauricio Pochettino, who left Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season, at 7-1.

Southgate took the England job in 2016 after spending three years as coach of the Under-21 side and Lee Carsley, the current boss of the Under-21s, has attracted support in the betting.

Carsley has been cut from 12-1 to 8-1 and Thomas Tuchel – yet another former Chelsea manager – was also a big mover in the market, from 20-1 to 10-1.

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard are trading between 16-1 and 20-1 for the job and Southgate is 4-1 second-favourite behind Pochettino to be Manchester United's next permanent manager.

He was heavily linked with the Old Trafford job before United beat Manchester City in May's FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag signed a contract extension with the Red Devils.

Several of Southgate's squad members also have decisions to make over their futures at club level and Ladbrokes are betting on which England players will be on the move this summer.

Impressive Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is 7-2 to join Liverpool before the end of the transfer window and his club teammate Eberechi Eze is evens to sign for Tottenham.

Spurs are 2-1 to land Ivan Toney, although the Brentford striker is 5-2 to end up at Arsenal, whose goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is 4-6 for a summer switch to Newcastle.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.