Wrexham v Mansfield prediction, betting odds and tips: Title rivals to put on a show
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Wrexham v Mansfield in League Two on Friday
Where to watch Wrexham v Mansfield
Live on Sky Sports Football, 3pm Friday
Best bet
Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals
1pt 10-11 bet365
Wrexham v Mansfield odds
Wrexham 29-20
Mansfield 7-4
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Wrexham v Mansfield predictions
Its first versus third in League Two as table-topping Mansfield get set for their second televised tussle in the space of two weeks away at title rivals Wrexham.
The Stags will be hoping for better than they endured in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to third-bottom Colchester, a result which allowed third-placed Wrexham to reduce the gap to them to only three points with a 3-1 victory at Grimsby.
Wrexham have the best home record in League Two, averaging 2.21 points per game at the Racecourse Ground, but they have failed to win in three of their last five on their own pitch and Mansfield are the division’s strongest travellers.
It was goalless when the teams met at Field Mill in October but there were plenty of opportunities as Mansfield won the shot count 20-8.
Home advantage for Wrexham ought to make this match even more competitive and, given both teams have scored in eight of Mansfield’s last nine league matches, this may be a captivating contest rather than a cagey one.
Key stat
There have been three or more goals scored in 12 of Wrexham’s 19 home league matches.
Published on 28 March 2024inLeague Two
Last updated 13:51, 28 March 2024
