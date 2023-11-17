Notts County v Bradford predictions, betting odds and tips: Battling Bantams can avoid defeat

Where to watch Notts County v Bradford

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Bradford or draw double chance

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Notts County v Bradford odds

Notts County 20-23

Bradford 10-3

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Notts County v Bradford team news

Notts County

John Bostock and Matty Palmer are injured and Jodi Jones is on international duty with Malta.

Bradford

Bradford have an issue to resolve at left-back with Liam Ridehalgh and Daniel Oyegoke both injured. Alex Pattison and Vadaine Oliver are short of match fitness but Kevin McDonald could feature.

Notts County v Bradford predictions

Notts County have suffered a few recent setbacks in their quest for League Two promotion and their sticky spell could continue against 18th-placed Bradford at Meadow Lane.

A second successive promotion remains a possibility for fifth-placed County, who sit just two points adrift of the top three, but they have gone off the boil lately, losing three of their last five league fixtures.

Magpies manager Luke Williams is keeping a cool head but he has a few selection problems to contend with due to the absences of central midfielders Matty Palmer and John Bostock and influential winger Jodi Jones, who was in Malta's squad to face England on Friday.

Free signing Dan Gosling has been building up his fitness and could be considered for a first start of the season, but County are not as settled as they were a few weeks ago and it may be a good time to take them on.

Bradford began life under their new manager Graham Alexander with a 2-1 loss at home to Barrow last Saturday, but they played some decent football and won the shot count 9-7.

The Bantams are a better team than their lowly position suggests and they look overpriced to leave the East Midlands with at least a point.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.