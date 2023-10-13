Notts County v Mansfield predictions, betting odds and tips: Stags can extend their unbeaten run

Where to watch Notts County v Mansfield

Notts County v Mansfield team news

Notts County

Cedwyn Scott and Geraldo Bajrami are ruled out. Jodi Jones was injured after a call-up to the Malta squad and has stayed with his club to undergo further assessment.

Mansfield

Ollie Clarke is a doubt while Rhys Oates, Alfie Kilgour and Stephen Quinn are long-term absentees.

Notts County v Mansfield predictions

League Two promotion hopefuls Mansfield are the proud holders of a 17-match unbeaten run which stretches back to the end of last season, and they can retain their invincible status by defeating leaders Notts County at Meadow Lane.

The Stags have progressed through three rounds of the EFL Cup and made a successful start to the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, winning 3-2 at home to Doncaster.

However, the league is their top priority and there has been a feeling of frustration that they have been drawn too many games.

Nigel Clough's side have drawn eight of 12 League Two fixtures and on the vast majority of those occasions they have been the dominant side.

Mansfield's average shots per game stands at 18.1, which is comfortably the highest in the division.

However, their 17-goal tally is nothing out of the ordinary and frustrations have grown in October with a pair of goalless draws at home to Wrexham and AFC Wimbledon.

Mansfield feel they are owed a few points and they have a good chance of collecting three against County, who have gone off the boil of late.

The Magpies have won just one of their last three league fixtures and could count themselves lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw at Barrow last Saturday, having lost the shot count 14 to five.

Luke Williams' side are always a threat thanks to the classy attacking trio of Dan Crowley, David McGoldrick and Macauley Langstaff, but their performance levels have dipped and that may allow Mansfield to take advantage.

Key stat

Mansfield are unbeaten in 17 matches.

Probable teams

Notts County (3-4-2-1): Stone; Brindley, Baldwin, Cameron; Adebayo-Rowling, Palmer, Bostock, Austin; Crowley, McGoldrick; Langstaff.

Subs: Slocombe, Nemane, O'Brien, Morias, Tipton, Rawlinson, Macari.

Mansfield (4-3-1-2): Pym; Bowery, Flint, Brunt, Cargill; Boateng, Reed, Clarke; Keillor-Dunn; Swan, Akins.

Subs: Lewis, Maris, MacDonald, Gale, Johnson, Williams, Flinders.

