Salford v Stockport predictions, betting odds and tips: County can kick-on

Where to watch Salford v Stockport

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Stockport

1pt 20-23 Betfair

Salford v Stockport odds

Salford 10-3

Stockport 20-23

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Salford v Stockport predictions

The League Two promotion race is getting extremely tight but Stockport have been in the automatic promotion slots since October and they can draw level on points with leaders Mansfield by defeating fifth-bottom Salford at the Peninsular Stadium.

Stockport had a difficult February, winning just one of six games, but they steadied the ship last weekend with a much-needed 1-0 victory at home to Newport.

An injury-time Paddy Madden strike polished off the stubborn Exiles and earned a well-deserved three points for Dave Challinor's side, who bossed the shot count 25-3.

There was a sense of relief after the final whistle on Saturday and the Hatters have a good chance to kick on at the expense of local rivals Salford, who are not quite out of the relegation picture.

Salford have slipped closer to the bottom two after no wins in their last four games and their recent struggles seem set to continue.

Key stat

Salford have lost three of their last four matches

