Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham

You can watch Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, February 9th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Birmingham draw no bet

1pt 5-4 Betfair, Power

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham odds

Sheffield Wednesday 13-10

Birmingham 11-5

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham team news

Sheffield Wednesday

John Buckley and Dominic Iorfa are sidelined while Callum Paterson is a doubt.

Birmingham

John Ruddy is a doubt while Dion Sanderson, Alfie Chang, George Hall and Cody Drameh are ruled out.

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham predictions

Birmingham have long-term ambitions to make an impact towards the top end of the Championship, but staying in the division is of more immediate concern and they can strengthen their survival chances by defeating second-bottom Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

It has been a strange season for Birmingham, who started positively under John Eustace before plunging down the table during Wayne Rooney's ill-fated three-month tenure which featured just two wins in 15 matches.

Rooney was replaced by Tony Mowbray in January and there have been clear signs of improvement over the last few weeks.

Mowbray was undefeated in his opening three games and there were positives to take from recent losses at Leicester and West Brom in the FA Cup and the Championship.

The Blues won the shot count in both of those matches and should notice a step down in class against Wednesday, who have been winless in their last six matches,

Wednesday have been playing catch-up since failing to win any of their opening 13 league fixtures.

They had a surge from the beginning of December to New Year's Day, winning five of eight league games, but have gone through another sticky spell since and were beaten 4-0 at fellow strugglers Huddersfield on Saturday.

Owls gaffer Danny Rohl made his priorities clear by making nine changes for Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Coventry in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

However, even his first-choice players have been struggling of late and they could be exposed by improving Birmingham, who have their sights set on a mid-table finish.

Key stat

Birmingham have lost just one of their last nine matches against Sheffield Wednesday

Probable teams

Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Valentin, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Pedersen; Palmer, Bannan; Musaba, Ugbo, Gassama; Smith.

Subs: Charles, Vaulks, Wilks, Famewo, Siqueira, R James, Poveda, Cadamarteri, Diaby.

Birmingham (4-2-3-1): Etheridge; Laird, Bielik, Long, Buchanan; Dozzell, Sunjic; Miyoshi, Pritchard, Dembele; Stansfield.

Subs: Ruddy, Paik, M Roberts, T Roberts, Bacuna, Hogan, Anderson, Aiwu, J James.

