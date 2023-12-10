Portsmouth v Bolton League One predictions, betting odds & tips: Leaders face tricky test against Trotters

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Portsmouth v Bolton match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Portsmouth v Bolton

You can watch Portsmouth v Bolton in League One on Monday December 11, live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Bolton draw no bet

3pts 6-5 Hills

You can bet on Portsmouth v Bolton here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Portsmouth v Bolton odds

Portsmouth 7-5

Bolton 2-1

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Portsmouth v Bolton team news

Portsmouth

Pompey striker Colby Bishop (ankle) has joined Anthony Scully, Tom Lowery, Tino Anjorin and Regan Poole on the sidelines. Marlon Pack and Connor Ogilvie will be assessed.

Bolton

The Trotters are likely to be missing forward Dan Nlundulu as well as George Johnstone, who has been ruled out for the season.

Portsmouth v Bolton predictions

Bolton have won 13 of their last 15 matches in all competitions and they are worth backing to extend that superb run in their top-of-the-table clash with Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Victory for the Trotters on the south coast would take them level on points with Pompey at the top of League One and the visitors look a solid draw-no-bet selection.

Bolton have conceded only one goal in their last nine matches in all competitions and that came in a 5-1 FA Cup second-round rout of Harrogate.

In their most recent league fixture they restricted promotion rivals Oxford to seven shots at goal in a 0-0 draw at the Kassam Stadium and their chances of another clean sheet at Portsmouth have been enhanced by the absence of the injured Colby Bishop.

The striker is Pompey's top scorer this season, contributing 11 of their 32 league goals, and the leaders had been in patchy form even with him in the team.

They won their last two league games away to Northampton and Burton but were thumped 4-0 by Blackpool in their most recent home match.

Charlton twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Fratton Park last month and they needed an injury-time goal from defender Conor Shaughnessy to beat Carlisle 1-0 at home in late October.

John Mousinho's men also drew 0-0 at lowly Cambridge and lost 1-0 at National League side Chesterfield in the FA Cup in the past couple of months and Bolton are capable of inflicting only a second league defeat of the season on Portsmouth.

Key stat

Bolton have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Norris; Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Raggett, Sparkes; Robertson, Pack; Kamara, Saydee, Lane; Yengi

Subs: Schofield,Devlin, Whyte, Martin, Stevenson, Swanson, Towler

Bolton (3-4-1-2): Baxter; Jones, Santos, Toal; Dacres-Cogley, Sheehan, Thomason, Iredale; Maghoma; Charles, Adeboyejo

Subs: Coleman, Nlundulu, Dempsey, Bodvarsson, Gome, Morley, Forrester

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Portsmouth v Bolton

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for Portsmouth v Bolton

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Portsmouth v Bolton in League One. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power League One 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this **add competition** betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.