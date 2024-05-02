Barnsley vs Bolton prediction, betting tips and odds: Trotters can triumph
Free League One playoff tips, best bets and predictions for Barnsley vs Bolton. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Barnsley vs Bolton
You can watch Barnsley vs Bolton in the League One playoffs at 7.30pm on Friday, May 3 live on Sky Sports Football.
Match prediction & best bet
Bolton
1pt 5-4 bet365, Coral
Barnsley vs Bolton odds
Barnsley 11-5
Bolton 5-4
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Barnsley vs Bolton predictions
Bolton were eliminated by Barnsley in last season's League One playoff semi-finals but the Trotters have a golden opportunity to exact revenge over the next five days.
Barnsley's place in the top six was achieved despite a dramatic drop off in performance over the last month. The Tykes failed to win any of their last six matches and the slump prompted a dramatic decision from the club's board, who ditched head coach Neill Collins before the final game of the regular season.
Martin Devaney stepped up as caretaker manager and faced an immediate test with Barnsley needing to beat Northampton on the final day to make absolutely certain of a top-six finish.
The Tykes could achieve only a 1-1 draw against the mid-table Cobblers but their despair turned to relief upon hearing that they had finished above Lincoln after the Imps were beaten 2-0 by champions Portsmouth.
However, Barnsley's joy is likely to be short-lived unless they can improve on recent performances.
The South Yorkshire side have gone six matches without a home win and face an exacting test against Bolton, who finished third but were chasing a top-two finish right up until their 46th and final game.
Bolton ended up five points behind second-placed Derby but they approach the playoffs full of confidence following a seven-game unbeaten run.
Ian Evatt's side rounded off the league campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw at Peterborough, who also made the playoffs, and they can seize the initiative in their semi-final tie with the Tykes courtesy of a crucial first-leg success at Oakwell.
Key stat
Barnsley have not won any of their last six fixtures
Barnsley vs Bolton team news
Barnsley
Luca Connell returned in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Northampton but Robbie Cundy, Donovan Pines, Josh Benson and Jon Russell are sidelined.
Bolton
The Trotters are without injured pair Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Carlos Mendes Gomes but are able to welcome back Victor Adeboyejo, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.
Probable teams
Barnsley (3-1-4-2): Roberts; Williams, De Gevigney, Earl; Connell; O'Keeffe, Phillips, Kane, Cadden; McAtee, Cole.
Subs: Cosgrove, Grant, Soares Jalo, Cotter, Marsh, McCart, Killip.
Bolton (3-5-2): Baxter; Jones, Santos, Toal; Dacres-Cogley, Thomason, Sheehan, Maghoma, Williams; Charles, Collins.
Subs: Dempsey, Ogbeta, Taylor, Morley, Jerome, Iredale, Adeboyejo.
Published on 2 May 2024inLeague One
Last updated 14:02, 2 May 2024
