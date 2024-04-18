Oxford vs Stevenage prediction, betting tips and odds: Yellows can boost top-six hopes
Free League One tips, best bets and predictions for Oxford v Stevenage. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Oxford vs Stevenage
You can watch Oxford v Stevenage in League One at 8pm on Friday, April 19th, live on Sky Sports Football.
Match prediction & best bet
Oxford
1pt 5-6 Coral, Hills
Oxford vs Stevenage odds
Oxford 5-6
Stevenage 15-4
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Oxford vs Stevenage predictions
League One promotion hopefuls Oxford need to win their final two games to make sure of a playoff spot and they can clear the first hurdle with victory over Stevenage on Friday evening.
A top-six finish remains mathematically possible for ninth-placed Stevenage, although realistic hope vanished when they lost 2-1 at home to Burton last weekend.
The Hertfordshire side suffered another heavy blow on Wednesday when manager Steve Evans accepted an offer to take over at Championship basement boys Rotherham.
Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor left immediately to take up their new roles, leaving Stevenage to play out the season under caretaker manager Alex Revell.
As well as adjusting to a new leader in the dugout, Stevenage must cope with the absence of influential left-sided defender Dan Butler, who starts a three-game suspension.
From Oxford's perspective, it looks like a good time to take on Stevenage, although there are sure to be some nerves flying around given the importance of the occasion.
Oxford had kicked off their April schedule with three straight wins, including last Saturday's 5-0 triumph at home to Peterborough which was described by manager Des Buckingham as the team's best performance of the season.
However, the Yellows' performance level dipped in Tuesday's 1-0 loss at home to Lincoln, which allowed their opponents to move to within two points of the top six.
Lincoln and Blackpool remain hopeful of extending their seasons but the clear advantage lies with Oxford, who look solid odds-on favourites to defeat Stevenage and add another vital three points to their tally.
Key stat
Oxford have won three of their last four fixtures
Oxford vs Stevenage team news
Oxford
Midfielder Cameron Brannagan could earn a start after coming off the bench to good effect in Tuesday's 1-0 loss at home to Lincoln. Kyle Edwards is a long-term absentee.
Stevenage
Left-back Dan Butler is suspended after his red card in last Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Burton.
Probable teams
Oxford (4-1-4-1): Cumming; Stevens, Long, Brown, Leigh; McEachran; Dale, Rodrigues, Brannagan, Murphy; Harris.
Subs: Eastwood, Goodrham, Thorniley, Bodin, Browne, Smyth, McGuane.
Stevenage (3-4-3): MacGillivray; N Thompson, Vancooten, Piergianni; Smith, L Thompson, Burns, Guinness-Walker; Freeman, Reid, Roberts.
Subs: Mitchell, Hemmings, Pressley, List, White, B Thompson, Sweeney.
Published on 18 April 2024inLeague One
Last updated 14:57, 18 April 2024
