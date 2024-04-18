Oxford vs Stevenage prediction, betting tips and odds: Yellows can boost top-six hopes

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Oxford v Stevenage. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Oxford vs Stevenage

You can watch Oxford v Stevenage in League One at 8pm on Friday, April 19th, live on Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Oxford

1pt 5-6 Coral, Hills

Oxford vs Stevenage odds

Oxford 5-6

Stevenage 15-4

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Oxford vs Stevenage predictions

League One promotion hopefuls Oxford need to win their final two games to make sure of a playoff spot and they can clear the first hurdle with victory over Stevenage on Friday evening.

A top-six finish remains mathematically possible for ninth-placed Stevenage, although realistic hope vanished when they lost 2-1 at home to Burton last weekend.

The Hertfordshire side suffered another heavy blow on Wednesday when manager Steve Evans accepted an offer to take over at Championship basement boys Rotherham.

Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor left immediately to take up their new roles, leaving Stevenage to play out the season under caretaker manager Alex Revell.

As well as adjusting to a new leader in the dugout, Stevenage must cope with the absence of influential left-sided defender Dan Butler, who starts a three-game suspension.

From Oxford's perspective, it looks like a good time to take on Stevenage, although there are sure to be some nerves flying around given the importance of the occasion.

Oxford had kicked off their April schedule with three straight wins, including last Saturday's 5-0 triumph at home to Peterborough which was described by manager Des Buckingham as the team's best performance of the season.

However, the Yellows' performance level dipped in Tuesday's 1-0 loss at home to Lincoln, which allowed their opponents to move to within two points of the top six.

Lincoln and Blackpool remain hopeful of extending their seasons but the clear advantage lies with Oxford, who look solid odds-on favourites to defeat Stevenage and add another vital three points to their tally.

Key stat

Oxford have won three of their last four fixtures

Oxford vs Stevenage team news

Oxford

Midfielder Cameron Brannagan could earn a start after coming off the bench to good effect in Tuesday's 1-0 loss at home to Lincoln. Kyle Edwards is a long-term absentee.

Stevenage

Left-back Dan Butler is suspended after his red card in last Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Burton.

Probable teams

Oxford (4-1-4-1): Cumming; Stevens, Long, Brown, Leigh; McEachran; Dale, Rodrigues, Brannagan, Murphy; Harris.

Subs: Eastwood, Goodrham, Thorniley, Bodin, Browne, Smyth, McGuane.

Stevenage (3-4-3): MacGillivray; N Thompson, Vancooten, Piergianni; Smith, L Thompson, Burns, Guinness-Walker; Freeman, Reid, Roberts.

Subs: Mitchell, Hemmings, Pressley, List, White, B Thompson, Sweeney.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.